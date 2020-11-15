iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple

Apple iPhone 12 Mini battery life test: how much worse?

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Nov 15, 2020, 3:41 AM
Apple iPhone 12 Mini battery life test: how much worse?
If you like compact phones, you will love the iPhone 12 Mini. It is a rare species: a super compact phone, smaller than the smallest of phones in 2020, but with such small size, you just know that it is inevitable that it also comes with a smaller battery cell.

And indeed it does: the iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with a 2,227 mAh battery cell inside, nearly half the battery size of many Android counterparts. In fact, here is how the iPhone 12 Mini battery compares to the size of the other iPhones in the family:

  • iPhone 12 Mini battery capacity: 2227 mAh
  • iPhone 12 / 12 Pro battery capacity: 2815 mAh
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity: 3687 mAh

So... with such a tiny battery, what about the actual, the real-world battery life? Well, don't expect a battery beast but to fully understand the battery life of the Mini, we run a bunch of in-depth battery tests and we now have the results.

Check out our in-depth iPhone 12 Mini review here


iPhone 12 Mini: YouTube Video Streaming Battery Test


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12 mini
5h 10 min
Apple iPhone 12
6h 38 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
4h 45 min
Google Pixel 5
8h 49 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
10h 20 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
6h 40 min
View all

If you like watching a lot videos on YouTube, this test will be extremely important for you.

The iPhone 12 Mini battery lasts 5 hours and 10 minutes playing back videos non-stop from 100% until the phone dies. And that's definitely far below the average, but interestingly, the iPhone 12 Mini actually lasted a bit more than the iPhone SE 2020 edition. It will, however, last quite a bit less than the regular iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which last nearly an hour and a half more on that same test.

And the Android competition? Well, in this test, it's years ahead! A Pixel 5 would last a whopping 8 hours and 49 minutes on the very same YouTube video battery test, while the Galaxy S20 tops the charts at 10 hours and 20 minutes, that's about double the battery life of the iPhone 12 Mini!

iPhone 12 Mini: Web Browsing Battery Test


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12 mini
10h 56 min
Apple iPhone 12
12h 33 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
9h 5 min
Google Pixel 5
12h 40 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
12h 12 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
8h 26 min
View all

Our web browsing test represents a very typical daily use: no demanding tasks, simply browsing and scrolling around the phone, and this test is one of the best indications about the battery life of a phone for just average use.

Good news is that the iPhone 12 Mini did an absolute excellent job on it, considering its tiny battery of course. With a score of nearly 11 hours, it is not quite as good as the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but it is significantly better than the cheaper iPhone SE and not far away from Android rivals with nearly double its battery size. Good job, Mini!

iPhone 12 Mini: 3D Gaming Battery Test


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12 mini
2h 22 min
Apple iPhone 12
3h 1 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
4h 59 min
Google Pixel 5
5h 6 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
7h 43 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
7h 46 min
View all

Whoa! We have seen the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro fail our 3D gaming battery benchmark miserably, and that was a bit of a surprise. The phone started to heat up unlike any other phone we have tested and the battery was just melting. We were really curious to see if the iPhone 12 Mini suffers from the same issues and what is it that causes it.

Now that we have run the same 3D gaming battery test on the Mini, we can confirm that it suffers from the absolute same issue, but since it has an even tinier battery, it lasts even less at just 2 hours and 22 minutes! It almost discharges as fast as it charges! That's absurd!

Naturally, we had to investigate and our investigative team put on their gaming gear and started playing various games. Interestingly, we noticed the same issue in some games, for example, Minecraft was suffering from a similar issue as we've had in our test. Other games, however, seemed unaffected: Call of Duty Mobile, arguably the most popular mobile game of 2020, ran just fine. In fact, we played about an hour of CoD Mobile (graphic quality set to Very High and frame rate set to High) and the battery on our iPhone 12 Mini dropped from a starting point of 71% to 52% after an hour of gaming. Now that is much more reasonable, and would give the iPhone 12 Mini a total 3D gaming battery life of around 5 hours.

At the moment, it seems that certain games let the A14 run wild and free, so it's constantly blasting at full power and then the problems occur. You will notice your device heating up significantly and draining battery like crazy, while some other games put caps on the GPU, or at least don't always run it at full blast. We are curious to see whether updates to some of those games will change the situation and we will be tracking this issue closely.

Final Words


Overall, if we are to overlook the overheating issues with some games, the iPhone 12 Mini actually did quite well. It's definitely not a top-level battery performer, not even close, but it holds its ground quite well in daily use and if you don't push it too hard, you should be able to get through even those longer days without sweating it out over your phone dying before you come back from work.

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$699 Special Walmart $699 Special At&t $699 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more
Popular stories
Disappointing 5G Galaxy S21 & S21+ leak details lack of updates, plastic build
Popular stories
Major Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak reveals massive upgrades in key departments
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: the best camera and display on an iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils by far the best Google Pixel 4a 5G launch deal in the US
Popular stories
Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless