Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This hot new 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) discount is the highest one yet, so you better hurry!

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This hot new 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) discount is the highest one yet, so you better hurry!
Even though we don't usually like to take sides in the global war for tablet market supremacy, it's pretty clear that Apple has managed to crush all its competitors with the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, at least as far as raw power is concerned.

Of course, a blazing fast iPad Pro 11 with an ultra-advanced M4 processor under its hood can't possibly come cheap, and if you refuse to settle for this bad boy's entry storage point of 256 gigs, you may have to change your summer travel plans for a more affordable destination than what you originally had in mind. Unless you go for Amazon's latest 512GB deal, which lets you save a cool 75 bucks.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024)

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver Color
$75 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

That's probably not going to get you to the Bahamas, but it certainly will not hurt your budget either. And yes, in case you're wondering, we're pretty sure this is the highest discount offered to date by a major US retailer on the new and vastly improved iPad Pro with an 11-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen in tow and Apple M4 processing power.

We might be wrong about that, mind you, as many different deals on specific storage variants and color options have popped up here and there in the few weeks this mobile powerhouse has been available to the American public. But whether or not this is a new record, it's definitely an enticing promotion on an essentially unrivaled tablet with a lot of internal storage space and a sleek silver paint job.

Normally priced at $1,199, the Apple M4-based iPad Pro 11 (2024) with 512GB storage remains significantly more expensive than an 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in a 256GB configuration and even a 512 gig Tab S9+ with a larger 12.4-inch display.

Sadly, you don't get a handy Apple Pencil (let alone a productivity-enhancing keyboard) included in that price, but the overall value proposition is still mighty difficult to resist for the Cupertino tech giant's most loyal (and speed-addicted) fans. As highlighted in our comprehensive recent review, the state-of-the-art M4 chip is just as impressive in real-life use as it is on paper, and the massively upgraded iPad Pro also shines in the design, connectivity, display performance, and battery life departments. 

In short, you're looking at quite possibly thebest tablet in the world right now... alongside its 13-inch brother.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless