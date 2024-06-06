This hot new 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) discount is the highest one yet, so you better hurry!





Of course, a blazing fast iPad Pro 11 with an ultra-advanced M4 processor under its hood can't possibly come cheap, and if you refuse to settle for this bad boy's entry storage point of 256 gigs, you may have to change your summer travel plans for a more affordable destination than what you originally had in mind. Unless you go for Amazon's latest 512GB deal, which lets you save a cool 75 bucks.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver Color $75 off (6%) Buy at Amazon





That's probably not going to get you to the Bahamas, but it certainly will not hurt your budget either. And yes, in case you're wondering, we're pretty sure this is the highest discount offered to date by a major US retailer on the new and vastly improved iPad Pro with an 11-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen in tow and Apple M4 processing power.





We might be wrong about that, mind you, as many different deals on specific storage variants and color options have popped up here and there in the few weeks this mobile powerhouse has been available to the American public. But whether or not this is a new record, it's definitely an enticing promotion on an essentially unrivaled tablet with a lot of internal storage space and a sleek silver paint job.





Normally priced at $1,199, the Apple M4-based iPad Pro 11 (2024) with 512GB storage remains significantly more expensive than an 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in a 256GB configuration and even a 512 gig Tab S9+ with a larger 12.4-inch display.





Sadly, you don't get a handy Apple Pencil (let alone a productivity-enhancing keyboard) included in that price, but the overall value proposition is still mighty difficult to resist for the Cupertino tech giant's most loyal (and speed-addicted) fans. As highlighted in our comprehensive recent review , the state-of-the-art M4 chip is just as impressive in real-life use as it is on paper, and the massively upgraded iPad Pro also shines in the design, connectivity, display performance, and battery life departments.





