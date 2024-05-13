Amazon is now selling the cheapest iPad Pro with Apple M4 at a $50 discount with no catches





Unfortunately, the retailer's iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 (2024) launch promotions remain exclusively open for My Best Buy Plus members, but that's where Amazon comes in today, offering a $50 discount with no strings attached and no special requirements of any sort.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (5th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options $49 off (5%) Pre-order at Amazon





When we say "a" discount, we do mean that quite literally in this particular case, mind you, as only one version of one of the two new tablets is sold at a reduced price in two different colorways. We're talking about the smaller 2024 iPad Pro model with an 11-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display in tow, as well as 256 gigs of internal storage space and no 5G connectivity.





This device normally costs $999, so Amazon's $50 discount amounts to 5 percent slashed off that list price, which doesn't exactly sound like the deal of a lifetime. But it's incredibly rare to be able to save... anything on a new Apple product, especially while it's still on pre-order and especially when talking about something that has the makings of the best tablet in the world.



