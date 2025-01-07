The Anker Solix C1000 is a steal at 57% off on Amazon, but for a limited time
Portable power stations with 1kWh capacity usually don't come cheap, especially when made by high-quality brands. Take the Anker Solix C1000, for example. This big fella packs a 1,056Wh capacity, an impressive 2400W surge power, and a steep ~$1,000 price tag. But if you act quickly, you won't have to cough up that much money. Not at all!
Not just unbelievably affordable, the Solix C1000 is also quite capable. It gives you a decade of power with its advanced LiFePO4 battery. The unit offers over 3,000 charging cycles, similar to other models from the same price range.
So far, so good. But how many ports are there? Enough to make any RV trip or unexpected power outage more convenient! The station packs 11 outlets, including two USB-As, two USB-Cs, six AC outlets, and a Cigarette Lighter port. What's more, the continuous 1800W output and peak of 2400W ensures you can run 99% of appliances without worry.
For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save a head-turning 57% on this bad boy. That essentially brings the unit down to about $430, saving you a whopping $570! At that price, it's a steal you wouldn't want to miss getting your hands on.
What's more impressive here is the ultra-fast charging technology. Once your power companion runs out of juice, it takes only 43 minutes to return it to 80% via the mains. There's also 600W solar input support, giving you full power in less than two hours under direct sunlight.
By the way, the Solix C1000 is now cheaper than some of its biggest rivals: the EcoFlow Delta 2 and the Bluetti AC180. That makes it possibly the best bang-for-buck option in the 1kWh range, at least right now. So, if you like what it brings to the table, we'd suggest acting fast and snatching that incredible $570 price cut before it's too late.
