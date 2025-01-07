Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
The Anker Solix C1000 is a steal at 57% off on Amazon, but for a limited time

Anker Solix C1000 powering multiple devices outdoors, including a phone, speaker, and lantern, during a nighttime gathering.
Portable power stations with 1kWh capacity usually don't come cheap, especially when made by high-quality brands. Take the Anker Solix C1000, for example. This big fella packs a 1,056Wh capacity, an impressive 2400W surge power, and a steep ~$1,000 price tag. But if you act quickly, you won't have to cough up that much money. Not at all!

For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save a head-turning 57% on this bad boy. That essentially brings the unit down to about $430, saving you a whopping $570! At that price, it's a steal you wouldn't want to miss getting your hands on.

The Anker Solix C1000 is $570 off at Amazon!

If you need a reliable, well-designed, and durable portable power station with a built-in light and 1kWh kWh of capacity, pick the Anker Solix C1000. The station enjoys a supreme limited-time sale, saving you a head-turning $570! Act fast and get one soon.
$570 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $849 on the Solix C1000 + 200W Solar Panel

The Anker Solix C1000 works with solar panels as well. Fortunately, you can now buy a bundle with the 1kWh station and a 200W solar panel at an incredible price. The bundle usually costs some ~$1,550, but you can now snatch it for $849 less on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal.
$849 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

Not just unbelievably affordable, the Solix C1000 is also quite capable. It gives you a decade of power with its advanced LiFePO4 battery. The unit offers over 3,000 charging cycles, similar to other models from the same price range.

What's more impressive here is the ultra-fast charging technology. Once your power companion runs out of juice, it takes only 43 minutes to return it to 80% via the mains. There's also 600W solar input support, giving you full power in less than two hours under direct sunlight.

So far, so good. But how many ports are there? Enough to make any RV trip or unexpected power outage more convenient! The station packs 11 outlets, including two USB-As, two USB-Cs, six AC outlets, and a Cigarette Lighter port. What's more, the continuous 1800W output and peak of 2400W ensures you can run 99% of appliances without worry.

By the way, the Solix C1000 is now cheaper than some of its biggest rivals: the EcoFlow Delta 2 and the Bluetti AC180. That makes it possibly the best bang-for-buck option in the 1kWh range, at least right now. So, if you like what it brings to the table, we'd suggest acting fast and snatching that incredible $570 price cut before it's too late.
