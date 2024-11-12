Android 15 QPR2 beta 1 release includes major upgrade for Tensor-powered Pixels





Android 15 QPR2 beta.

Previously, devices powered by the Tensor G1 and G2 were using Linux 5.10. Pixel phones and tablets sporting the Tensor G3 were running Linux 5.15. Google changes which Linux versions are supported every time a new version of Android is released. With seven years of Android upgrades now available to new Pixel buyers, Google has to deliver major kernel upgrades every so often. And this will happen to those running theQPR2 beta.









Android 15 beta program will allow you to install the Android 15 QPR beta. Before you do that, make sure you back up all of your data first. Then go to the Android beta for Pixel website by Those not subscribed to the beta program will get the kernel upgrade when the stable version of the next Pixel Feature Drop is released. That should take place in March 2025. If you can't wait until March, signing up now for thebeta program will allow you to install theQPR beta. Before you do that, make sure you back up all of your data first. Then go to the Android beta for Pixel website by clicking on this link . Or go to www.google.com/android/beta.









When you get to the site, tap on the box that reads "View your eligible devices." You will be sent to a page containing an image of the Pixel model you own. Underneath the image is a box that will say Android 15 beta with another button that says Opt-in. Tap that button and you'll receive the beta update. Go to Settings > System > System updates . Keep in mind that once you install the QPR beta, you might find your battery life reduced. And while less likely with a QPR beta, some of your most important features might not work right.



