Google releases Android 15 Beta 2
Google has released Android 15 Beta 2 this morning and models eligible to install it include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Android 15 is designed to improve the user's productivity, minimize the impact to the health of the phone's battery, and maximize smooth app performance all in the name of giving users a premium device experience while protecting their privacy and safety.
Besides being available for Pixel devices, the Android 15 beta can now be installed on phones (including some foldables) and tablets from iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Sharp, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor.
Pixel users can install the beta by first joining the Android 15 beta program by going to google.com/android/beta or by tapping on this link. When you arrive on the Android beta for Pixel website, click on the box that says "View your eligible devices." Under a photo of your Pixel phone will be a box prompting you to opt into the Android 15 beta program. Keep in mind that beta software is not stable and certain features on your Pixel that you count on every day might not be working in the beta. Additionally, battery life might be reduced.
"Some handsets produced by Google's partners can now join the Android 15 beta program
If you do decide to join the beta program, remember that you can not opt out of the beta without wiping your device until you first update the stable version of Android 15 this coming October. With this in mind, let's say you do join the beta program. After you tap to opt into it, follow the directions. After a few minutes, go to Settings > System > Software update and install the latest beta version which is now Android 15 Beta 2.
Google says to Android 15 beta testers, "We’re looking forward to hearing what you think, and thank you in advance for your continued help in making Android a platform that works for everyone."
