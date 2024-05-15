Google releases Android 15 Beta 2





Besides being available for Pixel devices, the Android 15 beta can now be installed on phones (including some foldables) and tablets from iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Sharp, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor.





Pixel users can install the beta by first joining thebeta program by going to google.com/android/beta or by tapping on this link . When you arrive on the Android beta for Pixel website, click on the box that says "View your eligible devices." Under a photo of your Pixel phone will be a box prompting you to opt into thebeta program. Keep in mind that beta software is not stable and certain features on your Pixel that you count on every day might not be working in the beta. Additionally, battery life might be reduced.









If you do decide to join the beta program, remember that you can not opt out of the beta without wiping your device until you first update the stable version of Android 15 this coming October. With this in mind, let's say you do join the beta program. After you tap to opt into it, follow the directions. After a few minutes, go to Settings > System > Software update and install the latest beta version which is now Android 15 Beta 2.



