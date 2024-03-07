Up Next:
Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available with bug fixes for Pixel devices
Google today announced the release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 (Build AP21.240216.010), which has begun to roll out today to eligible Pixel devices. So far, this update does not seem to include any new front-facing features; however, it does include the latest bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability.
QPR3 Beta 2 is available now for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet series devices. This release comes in at about 733 MB and mainly addresses crashing bugs and issues that prevented the device from displaying the correct battery information, among other issues.
CHANGELOG
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.
- Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.
- Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.
- Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the "Double tap to wake" gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.
- Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera
Like previous updates, this one will be sent over-the-air (OTA) to your eligible device automatically in no more than five days. To apply the update right away, just select "Software updates" after selecting "System" in the "Settings" menu. Remember that you must sign up for the beta program at g.co/androidbeta in order to receive this update on your Pixel device.
