Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available with bug fixes for Pixel devices

Google today announced the release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 (Build AP21.240216.010), which has begun to roll out today to eligible Pixel devices. So far, this update does not seem to include any new front-facing features; however, it does include the latest bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability.QPR3 Beta 2 is available now for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 Pixel Fold , and Pixel Tablet series devices. This release comes in at about 733 MB and mainly addresses crashing bugs and issues that prevented the device from displaying the correct battery information, among other issues.