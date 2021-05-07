Only 4% of iOS users choose to be tracked by third-party apps after update
You might remember that a survey conducted days after Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.5 showed that 47% of those responding said that they were allowing themselves to be tracked. That was a bit of a surprise, and as we pointed out at the time, "App Tracking Transparency is brand spanking new so we can't put that much currency in the numbers after one week."
This is horrific news for a company like Facebook that generated $84 billion in revenue last year from online ads, which is a $189 billion business worldwide. And while the numbers are a little better for the social media concern worldwide, the global tally is still nothing for Facebook and small businesses to celebrate. Globally, 12% of 5.3 million users have decided to opt-in and will continue to be tracked by third-party apps.
Flurry Analytics happens to be owned by Verizon and is used in over 1 million mobile apps providing data on over 2 billion mobile devices per month. The firm plans on updating the figures every weekday.