Big Android 12 features leak reveals design and functionality changes

Split-screen multitasking

The split-screen multitasking feature is improved too. It now has a feature called App Pairs, which allows you to change the position of the opened apps or rearrange them on the split-screen by double tapping the area between them. A Pin to Top button also appears and shrinks your current app down to 1/4th of the screen. After you select the second app, it automatically splits the two apps evenly on the screen.

Google Assistant

A new way to trigger A new way to trigger Google Assistant has been added. In Android 12 you can launch it by holding the power button. Up until Android 11, you were able to launch Google Assistant by saying Hey Google or swiping up from the bottom corners of the screen. Some phones also have a dedicated Google Assistant button, which does the job too.





Quick settings tile

The quick settings tile button has also been changed in terms of design and functionality. The new feature that was found on Android 11 called "Device Controls" is now able to be accessed with a new Quick Settings tile found on the swipe down menu. The new Quick Settings tile also adds a power off button for those who opt their hardware power button to turn on their Voice Assistant.

Multitasking on tablets

There are also improvements for tablets. On an Android 12 you will be presented with a taskbar for easier multitasking of opened apps and easier access to frequently used apps. Also, the new version of Android will be able to show two home screens at once on a tablet.





Design changes on Android 12

The new version of Android has redesigned volume controls. The new controls are thicker than before and more rounded. The brightness controls found on the notification panel are thicker and rounder too. The new version of Android has redesigned volume controls. The new controls are thicker than before and more rounded. The brightness controls found on the notification panel are thicker and rounder too.