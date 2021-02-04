Google considering Android alternative to Apple's anti-tracking feature
Google's anti-tracking feature for Android will be less stringent
People with direct knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg that Google is discussing ways to limit data collection and cross-app tracking within Android as part of a wider shift towards user privacy.
Google is now gathering input from parties that could be impacted by the feature, although it likely won’t include an opt-in prompt like Apple’s App Tracking Transparency alternative.
The sources said Google’s solution for Android could be similar to its recently announced changes to Chrome — the browser will phase out third-party cookies, which allow websites to track users, by the end of next year.
The Android feature is still in the early stages and, therefore, there’s no guarantee as to if or when it will be added to the operating system. In response to the report, a Google spokesperson said the following:
“We’re always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem.”