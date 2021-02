Google considering Android alternative to Apple's anti-tracking feature

Google's anti-tracking feature for Android will be less stringent

The sources said Google’s solution for Android could be similar to its recently announced changes to Chrome — the browser will phase out third-party cookies, which allow websites to track users, by the end of next year.



The Android feature is still in the early stages and, therefore, there’s no guarantee as to if or when it will be added to the operating system. In response to the report, a Google spokesperson said the following:





Apple will soon add an anti-tracking feature to iOS and Google could follow suit with its popular Android operating system, despite the backlash from Facebook and others.People with direct knowledge of the matter have toldthat Google is discussing ways to limit data collection and cross-app tracking within Android as part of a wider shift towards user privacy.The search giant is looking to balance demands from privacy-conscious consumers with the financial interests of advertisers and developers around the world, though, so its feature will be “less strict” than Apple’s. Google is now gathering input from parties that could be impacted by the feature, although it likely won’t include an opt-in prompt like Apple’s App Tracking Transparency alternative.