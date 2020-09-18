Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Amazon sweetens Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal with $350 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 18, 2020, 2:15 AM
Amazon sweetens Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal with $350 discount
There's been much ado about the skyrocketing prices of high-end smartphones in recent years, which may have crucially contributed to the rising popularity of mid-range models and so-called value flagships, but the silver lining of something like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starting at a whopping $1,300 stateside is that it gives Samsung a lot of room for attractive discounts.

Commercially released just a month or so ago, the 6.9-inch powerhouse already got an across-the-nation $200 price cut in its unlocked variant last week, with Amazon now able to further sweeten the deal for hardcore digital hoarders.

For an undoubtedly limited time only, the 512GB storage configuration of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on sale at a hefty $350.99 off its regular price of $1,449.99, which equates to a nice 24 percent markdown. Ironically, that means this Mystic Black-only model is now available at the same exact price as a 128 gig version you can purchase in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze hues.

Incredibly enough, the top-of-the-line Note 20 Ultra 5G variant went for 50 bucks less than that on Amazon for a few hours, signaling that this $350.99 discount could go away at any moment. In addition to that generous storage count, the hot new S Pen-wielding flagship also has an impressive 12 gigs of RAM going for it, as well as a blazing fast Snapdragon 865+ processor, and yes, even a microSD card slot for further digital hoarding room expansion.

Of course, if you can't afford this very worthy candidate for the title of Android heavyweight champion, the "regular" factory unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G is still available at a cool $200 discount of its own in a single storage configuration and multiple color options.

Typically priced at $999.99 with 128 gigs of storage and 8 gigs of memory on deck, the 6.7-inch handset packs the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC as its big brother, as well as a large 4,300mAh battery. 

But the premium metal-and-glass build is replaced with a cheaper plastic design, the smaller display sports an inferior resolution and refresh rate, while the three rear-facing cameras are equipped with 12, 64, and 12MP sensors, as well as no fancy features and technologies like periscope-style telephoto and 5x optical zoom.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$845 $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1030 $1149 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

