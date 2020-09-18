Amazon sweetens Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal with $350 discount





Commercially released just a month or so ago, the 6.9-inch powerhouse already got an across-the-nation $200 price cut in its unlocked variant last week, with Amazon now able to further sweeten the deal for hardcore digital hoarders.



For an undoubtedly limited time only, the 512GB storage configuration of the unlocked Samsung For an undoubtedly limited time only, the 512GB storage configuration of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on sale at a hefty $350.99 off its regular price of $1,449.99, which equates to a nice 24 percent markdown. Ironically, that means this Mystic Black-only model is now available at the same exact price as a 128 gig version you can purchase in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze hues.



Incredibly enough, the top-of-the-line Note 20 Ultra 5G variant went for 50 bucks less than that on Amazon for a few hours, signaling that this $350.99 discount could go away at any moment. In addition to that generous storage count, the hot new S Pen-wielding flagship also has an impressive 12 gigs of RAM going for it, as well as a blazing fast Snapdragon 865+ processor, and yes, even a microSD card slot for further digital hoarding room expansion.



Of course, if you can't afford this very worthy candidate for the title of Android heavyweight champion, the "regular" factory unlocked Of course, if you can't afford this very worthy candidate for the title of Android heavyweight champion, the "regular" factory unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G is still available at a cool $200 discount of its own in a single storage configuration and multiple color options.



Typically priced at $999.99 with 128 gigs of storage and 8 gigs of memory on deck, the 6.7-inch handset packs the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC as its big brother, as well as a large 4,300mAh battery.



But the premium metal-and-glass build is replaced with a cheaper plastic design, the smaller display sports an inferior resolution and refresh rate, while the three rear-facing cameras are equipped with 12, 64, and 12MP sensors, as well as no fancy features and technologies like periscope-style telephoto and 5x optical zoom.



