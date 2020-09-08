Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G score $200 nationwide discounts









But that's not stopping the world's largest smartphone vendor from already reducing the list prices of the two S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses stateside, thus vastly improving their mass appeal. Technically, the surprisingly solid deals are not yet available directly from the handset manufacturer, but if the history of similar promotions for previous Galaxy flagships is any indication, the special offers are likely to expand from third-party retailers to Samsung's official US e-store before long.



For the time being, you can shave 200 bucks off the MSRPs of the unlocked Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G at Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and Amazon, and no, there are absolutely no strings attached or hoops you need to jump through to score the full discount.













Normally available for an arguably excessive $999.99, the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 5G is now cheaper than a Galaxy S10+ or S20 sold at its retail price. Despite cutting a number of corners that generated quite a few heated debates in recent weeks, the flat-screened device is really not that bad, with a construction that doesn't look or feel as cheap as you might expect, the same amount of horsepower as its impressive big brother, a decent 8GB RAM count, excellent cameras, and plenty of battery juice to get you through a typical day of work.



What's relatively hard to defend is the absence of a microSD card slot on a phone available in a single 128GB storage configuration, although if it makes you feel any better, you can get the heavily discounted Galaxy Note 20 5G in three pretty colors, including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray.



Meanwhile, the absolute Meanwhile, the absolute Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G beast can be currently purchased at $200 off its $1,299.99 and $1,449.99 regular price in 128 and 512 gig variants respectively, both of which come with a whopping 12 gigs of memory also on deck.













The 6.9-inch display is not just larger than the one on the "standard" Note 20 5G but also sharper and faster, thanks to a state-of-the-art resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. Then you have a truly premium metal-and-glass design, a 108MP primary shooter aided by a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, a large 4,500mAh battery, and curiously enough, microSD support as well.



Bottom line, if you can afford Bottom line, if you can afford Samsung 's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G screamer, you should definitely pull the trigger as soon as possible. These are some Black Friday-level price cuts we're looking at here, and there's no way to know how long they will last.



