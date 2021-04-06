Amazon's cool new Echo Show 10 scores official Zoom support

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Worse yet, while the versatile Alexa-enabled device did support services like Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Skype right off the bat, its earliest adopters couldn't use an app that's become a huge part of so many people's lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



At long last, Zoom has arrived to the "all-new" Echo Show 10, expanding from the At long last, Zoom has arrived to the "all-new" Echo Show 10, expanding from the Echo Show 8 while curiously enough still missing from the official list of partners of the baby Echo Show 5 . Just like its 8-inch brother, the third-gen 10-inch Amazon smart display doesn't require a Zoom account for you to start using the software in your living room or kitchen.





All you need to do is say "Alexa, join my meeting" or "Alexa, start my Zoom meeting" ... after logging into your Alexa account and linking your calendar to your voice assistant. Of course, if you already have a Zoom account or don't mind creating a new one, Amazon recommends you sign into the Zoom for Home app for "the best experience."



Alexa can help with that as well if you ask her (nicely) to "open the Zoom app", and once everything is done, you should be able to move freely around the room while using the crazy popular video conferencing service knowing that the 13MP camera on the front of the latest Echo Show 10 edition will always keep you in focus.



Unfortunately (although not entirely surprisingly), the official Zoom debut on the third-gen Echo Show 10 comes after Unfortunately (although not entirely surprisingly), the official Zoom debut on the third-gen Echo Show 10 comes after Amazon's killer recent deal . That means the smart display is once again available at its $250 list price in both white and "charcoal" colors, although knowing Amazon, we're pretty sure other discounts of $40 (or more) are on the horizon.



Besides, at least you can still buy the recently released device together with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription or Ring smart bulb and save up to 40 bucks.



