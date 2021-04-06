Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apps Amazon

Amazon's cool new Echo Show 10 scores official Zoom support

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2021, 8:39 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's cool new Echo Show 10 scores official Zoom support
Formally unveiled alongside the spherical new Echo and Echo Dot way back in September 2020, the third-gen Echo Show 10 kept its prospective buyers waiting until just a couple of months ago for a chance to own Amazon's first-ever rotating smart display.

Worse yet, while the versatile Alexa-enabled device did support services like Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Skype right off the bat, its earliest adopters couldn't use an app that's become a huge part of so many people's lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At long last, Zoom has arrived to the "all-new" Echo Show 10, expanding from the Echo Show 8 while curiously enough still missing from the official list of partners of the baby Echo Show 5. Just like its 8-inch brother, the third-gen 10-inch Amazon smart display doesn't require a Zoom account for you to start using the software in your living room or kitchen.

All you need to do is say "Alexa, join my meeting" or "Alexa, start my Zoom meeting" ... after logging into your Alexa account and linking your calendar to your voice assistant. Of course, if you already have a Zoom account or don't mind creating a new one, Amazon recommends you sign into the Zoom for Home app for "the best experience."

Alexa can help with that as well if you ask her (nicely) to "open the Zoom app", and once everything is done, you should be able to move freely around the room while using the crazy popular video conferencing service knowing that the 13MP camera on the front of the latest Echo Show 10 edition will always keep you in focus.

Unfortunately (although not entirely surprisingly), the official Zoom debut on the third-gen Echo Show 10 comes after Amazon's killer recent deal. That means the smart display is once again available at its $250 list price in both white and "charcoal" colors, although knowing Amazon, we're pretty sure other discounts of $40 (or more) are on the horizon. 

Besides, at least you can still buy the recently released device together with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription or Ring smart bulb and save up to 40 bucks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless