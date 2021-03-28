Amazon's newest Echo Show 10 is on sale at a cool discount for the first time ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On the not so bright side of things, the groundbreaking auto-framing and motion technology of the Alexa-enabled device unveiled around six months ago was most likely the reason why early adopters had to wait until this January for pre-orders to start



But now the latest and greatest Echo Show 10 is shipping, and better yet, bargain hunters can shave a cool $40 off the $249.99 list price in both Charcoal and Glacier White hues. The discounted 10.1-inch smart display is available alongside a complimentary 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription if you need a little help improving your cooking skills, or for just $5 extra, you can also get a Blink Mini indoor smart security camera and raise your total savings to a nice 70 bucks, or 25 percent of the regular bundle price.



The Echo Show 10 is more powerful than ever, mind you, with a pair of 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer in tow, while sporting the same old 1280 x 800 screen resolution. But said screen can now rotate to follow you around the house and always keep you in frame when video calling your friends and family or snapping a picture with the 13MP camera. Unfortunately, Zoom calls are not yet supported, with official compatibility still listed as "coming soon" on Amazon's dedicated product webpage.



Unsurprisingly, this first-of-a-kind deal is merely a small part of a traditional sitewide sale on Echo-branded gadgets. The other special offers, however, are not particularly... special, let alone unprecedented, taking $15 and $20 off the normal prices of the fourth-gen Echo Dot and "regular" Echo smart speaker, for instance, for the second time in the last month alone.



The Echo Show 5 and 8 are also hardly marked down for the first time by $40 and $55 respectively, but if you missed all of Amazon's past promotions for some reason, now you have another chance to pull the trigger at a substantial discount.