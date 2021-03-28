Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Amazon's newest Echo Show 10 is on sale at a cool discount for the first time ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 28, 2021, 11:31 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's newest Echo Show 10 is on sale at a cool discount for the first time ever
Unlike Amazon's typical iterative product upgrades, the third-gen Echo Show 10 not only changed the look of its forerunners radically, also adding a couple of big new features to the already popular smart display equation.

On the not so bright side of things, the groundbreaking auto-framing and motion technology of the Alexa-enabled device unveiled around six months ago was most likely the reason why early adopters had to wait until this January for pre-orders to start.

But now the latest and greatest Echo Show 10 is shipping, and better yet, bargain hunters can shave a cool $40 off the $249.99 list price in both Charcoal and Glacier White hues. The discounted 10.1-inch smart display is available alongside a complimentary 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription if you need a little help improving your cooking skills, or for just $5 extra, you can also get a Blink Mini indoor smart security camera and raise your total savings to a nice 70 bucks, or 25 percent of the regular bundle price.

The Echo Show 10 is more powerful than ever, mind you, with a pair of 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer in tow, while sporting the same old 1280 x 800 screen resolution. But said screen can now rotate to follow you around the house and always keep you in frame when video calling your friends and family or snapping a picture with the 13MP camera. Unfortunately, Zoom calls are not yet supported, with official compatibility still listed as "coming soon" on Amazon's dedicated product webpage.

Unsurprisingly, this first-of-a-kind deal is merely a small part of a traditional sitewide sale on Echo-branded gadgets. The other special offers, however, are not particularly... special, let alone unprecedented, taking $15 and $20 off the normal prices of the fourth-gen Echo Dot and "regular" Echo smart speaker, for instance, for the second time in the last month alone.

The Echo Show 5 and 8 are also hardly marked down for the first time by $40 and $55 respectively, but if you missed all of Amazon's past promotions for some reason, now you have another chance to pull the trigger at a substantial discount.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon's newest Echo Show 10 is on sale at a cool discount for the first time ever
Popular stories
Samsung's generously specced Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets are massively discounted right now
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
The marvelous LG Velvet 5G is on sale at an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Best deals this week: lowest Galaxy S21 Ultra price ever, and $199 iPhone SE
Popular stories
Amazon's affordable Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale at a huge discount for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless