Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Accessories Software updates Apps Amazon Audio

Amazon improves Alexa's power and versatility in yet another meaningful way

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 09, 2021, 2:49 PM
Amazon improves Alexa's power and versatility in yet another meaningful way
The greatest thing about Amazon's universally acclaimed Alexa virtual assistant may well be how often the company adds cool new features and capabilities to improve both its power and versatility. Some of these are obviously more important than others, and while many smaller updates tend to fly under the radar for the general public, users that might stumble into a freshly released feature will sometimes be pleasantly surprised by what they can do without lifting a finger to make their lives easier.

For instance, the folks over at The Verge are putting the spotlight today on a handy functionality seemingly rolled out at some point last month (and last year) in the US. This allows owners of Echo-branded devices, as well as a variety of other Alexa-enabled gadgets, to indirectly set reminders for events they may be interested in by asking their voice assistant to "tell" them "when" said event is scheduled to take place.

You can simply say the magic words "tell me when" X is, and in addition to, well, answering your question with a relevant time and date, Alexa will remember you showed an interest in a specific occurence, alerting you when that's about to go down without any extra effort on your part.

Case in point, let's say you don't know when this year's (delayed) Academy Awards will unfold and you also want to be reminded of the ceremony on the big day. Instead of using two different voice commands, you can rely on this single feature to get both jobs done simultaneously. 

If that doesn't impress you much, you might be pleased to hear the feature also supports emails in addition to things like sporting events, TV shows, and public holidays. In other words, if you're not too worried about privacy, you can ask Alexa to "tell" you "when" an important contact sends you an email so you don't have to constantly and manually check your inbox like some sort of a savage.

Naturally, that doesn't quite make this feature life-changing in any meaningful way, but it pretty much goes without saying that you can find a decent use for it from time to time to keep you informed of all the stuff you're interested in.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors
Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless