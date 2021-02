Amazon brings Dark and Light modes to Alexa app on iOS devices

An important update is now rolling out to Alexa app users on iOS devices. The update adds support for both Light and Dark modes, allowing users to switch between them on the fly, as well as Dynamic Type support.First spotted by Forbes , the update is meant to further improve Alexa's accessibility features. Thanks to the newly added Dynamic Type support, iOS users will no longer have to choose the size of the text within the Alexa app. Instead, the app will now automatically choose the text-size set at a system level.As far as the new Dark/Light modes go, the new feature lets Alexa app users switch between them or let the app handle usage of the modes automatically. By default, the Alexa app will switch appearance at sunrise and sunset, but users can permanently set the app to either Light or Dark mode from the iOS's Settings menu.Previously, the Alexa app did have a dark mode, but it didn't display a completely black background whereas the new one added in the update does a better job at mimicking the black color. The updated Alexa app has already been uploaded to the App Store , so feel free to download it to benefit from the recent changes.