Amazon brings Dark and Light modes to Alexa app on iOS devices
First spotted by Forbes, the update is meant to further improve Alexa's accessibility features. Thanks to the newly added Dynamic Type support, iOS users will no longer have to choose the size of the text within the Alexa app. Instead, the app will now automatically choose the text-size set at a system level.
Previously, the Alexa app did have a dark mode, but it didn't display a completely black background whereas the new one added in the update does a better job at mimicking the black color. The updated Alexa app has already been uploaded to the App Store, so feel free to download it to benefit from the recent changes.