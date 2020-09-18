Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Amazon Alexa users in the US can now share routines, here is how

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 18, 2020, 6:12 AM
Amazon Alexa users in the US can now share routines, here is how
Unlike Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa now lets users share their routines. These routines are extremely popular among Alexa users, Amazon says in the statement, which is why the company decided to allow these to be shared.

But what exactly is an Alexa Routine? It's quite simple. Let's say you do the same things every morning such as turn off your alarm, turn on a light, check the weather and/or calendar. Well, you can turn that in a routine so that everything is done automatically for you.

If you don't know how to set up your own custom routines, you can now click on a shared URL link on your mobile device and follow the on-screen instructions in your Alexa app. You'll have to fill in some options written in yellow text, but after that, you should have your own routine that does everything for you automatically.

Those who want to share a routine, must head to Routines in the Alexa app, select the routine they want to share if they have more than one, and then use the share command to choose if they want to send the routine by text, email, or social media. To celebrate the launch of the feature, Amazon has shared eight routines that it recommends for customers:


Unfortunately, Alexa Routines sharing is only available for users in the United States, at least for the time being. The good news you can share your routines from either Android or iOS devices.

