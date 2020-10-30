Amazon brings back a bunch of Echo, Kindle, and Fire Prime Day deals for Alexa's birthday





While Prime members got an opportunity to do just that a couple of weeks ago, everyone else can now save on a collection of Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV streamers, and various related smart home accessories without jumping through hoops or meeting any type of special requirements.



Most of the hot new limited-time offers are unsurprisingly repeats of Most of the hot new limited-time offers are unsurprisingly repeats of Prime Day deals , and obviously, we wouldn't be shocked to see them all revived for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a month or so. If you want to beat the holiday rush and have a new Echo Show or Fire TV Cube ready to help with your Thanksgiving entertainment, you may not want to waste any more time and pull the trigger before these birthday discounts go away.



Technically, Amazon's hugely successful e-book readers are not integrated with the company's voice assistant in any obvious way, but that shouldn't stop you from purchasing a 2019-released 10th Generation Kindle at 33 percent off its $89.99 starting price.



The same goes for the first-gen The same goes for the first-gen Echo Buds , which are by no means the world's greatest AirPods alternatives but at $50 less than usual, they're definitely worth a chance for their hands-free Alexa support, sweat-resistant design, and long-lasting battery. Even better, Amazon's rookie true wireless earbuds effort is available with six months of Music Unlimited access thrown in at no extra cost for new subscribers, bringing the total discount up to a mind-blowing $110.



Other excellent albeit not mind-blowing deals include a Fire TV Stick 4K model at 40 percent off list, a Fire TV Cube fetching $40 less than usual, an Echo Auto at a 60 percent discount, and a Ring Video Doorbell 3 marked down by a substantial $60 among many others.