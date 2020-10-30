Amazon brings back a bunch of Echo, Kindle, and Fire Prime Day deals for Alexa's birthday
Most of the hot new limited-time offers are unsurprisingly repeats of Prime Day deals, and obviously, we wouldn't be shocked to see them all revived for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a month or so. If you want to beat the holiday rush and have a new Echo Show or Fire TV Cube ready to help with your Thanksgiving entertainment, you may not want to waste any more time and pull the trigger before these birthday discounts go away.
Unfortunately, the redesigned Echo Show 10 unveiled more than a month ago is still not up for grabs, so bargain hunters will need to settle for the previous 10-inch model, released back in 2018. This bad boy currently costs $80 less than usual with an HD touchscreen in tow, as well as a pair of 2.2-inch speakers and a 5MP camera.
The smaller Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart displays are also discounted on Amazon right now for everyone by a cool 50 percent, while the third-gen Echo Dot is once again going down to its all-time low price after a 53 percent cut with no touchscreen on deck.
Technically, Amazon's hugely successful e-book readers are not integrated with the company's voice assistant in any obvious way, but that shouldn't stop you from purchasing a 2019-released 10th Generation Kindle at 33 percent off its $89.99 starting price.
The same goes for the first-gen Echo Buds, which are by no means the world's greatest AirPods alternatives but at $50 less than usual, they're definitely worth a chance for their hands-free Alexa support, sweat-resistant design, and long-lasting battery. Even better, Amazon's rookie true wireless earbuds effort is available with six months of Music Unlimited access thrown in at no extra cost for new subscribers, bringing the total discount up to a mind-blowing $110.
Other excellent albeit not mind-blowing deals include a Fire TV Stick 4K model at 40 percent off list, a Fire TV Cube fetching $40 less than usual, an Echo Auto at a 60 percent discount, and a Ring Video Doorbell 3 marked down by a substantial $60 among many others.