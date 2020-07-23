Amazon takes another step towards bringing Alexa on par with Google Assistant
One example offered by Amazon involves asking Alexa to do a search inside an app like Twitter and getting results about trends or mentions, and hear a voice response. Alexa for Apps will also open the Twitter app on the phone and show a list of results for users to peruse.
But things can be even more complex than that, as Alexa for Apps will offer users visual info and additional options when they use apps like Uber or SONIC. For example, if you're looking to order food, you'll not only get locations on the map, but also new menu items.
More importantly, users will be able to set a function in an app that would be automatically triggered with their voice with Alexa for Apps. It's a nifty feature that comes in handy if you can't use your hands.
Alexa for Apps will be available for free on both Android and iOS devices when it launches in the coming months. At the moment, developers can ask for early access to Alexa for Apps if they want to test the new skills or implement the functionality in their apps.