Amazon takes another step towards bringing Alexa on par with Google Assistant

More importantly, users will be able to set a function in an app that would be automatically triggered with their voice with Alexa for Apps. It's a nifty feature that comes in handy if you can't use your hands.Alexa for Apps will be available for free on both Android and iOS devices when it launches in the coming months. At the moment, developers can ask for early access to Alexa for Apps if they want to test the new skills or implement the functionality in their apps.