Amazon has many iPad Pro (2021) models on sale at higher than ever discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
Amazon has many iPad Pro (2021) models on sale at higher than ever discounts
Today looks like a pretty good day to get a head start on those holiday shopping lists, at least if you're in the market for a new Kindle, Echo, Fire tablet, Fitbit smartwatch, or ultra-high-end iPad Pro.

Although not marked as such, Amazon's latest discounts on 2021's Apple M1 powerhouses could well prove to be some of the best Black Friday iPad deals of the season. And the best part is that you don't need to wait until the end of November to save as much as 200 bucks.

If that discount happens to sound familiar, it's probably because a few iPad Pro (2021) models have been sold at similar or even identical prices as right now once or twice before. But we're seeing way more versions of both the 11 and 12.9-inchers marked down lower than ever before at the time of this writing.

The smaller tablet can be had at a completely unprecedented $200 less than usual with a whopping 1TB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity in a single silver color, for instance, while going for $150 off its $1,099 list price in a Wi-Fi-only 512 gig configuration and two different paint jobs for the first time as well.

You shouldn't disregard the $99 savings available on the entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2021) variant either seeing as how that's already pretty affordable (all things considered), at a recommended price of $799.

Apple's fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel, of course, is typically substantially costlier, at $1,099 and up. But if you hurry, you can shave a cool $150 off the $1,399 regular price of that giant in a Wi-Fi-only 512GB storage configuration.

The same super-rare (or never-before-seen) price cut applies to non-cellular 1TB and 2TB models, as well as an LTE-enabled 512GB variant. If you're on a tighter budget, you can always opt for a 128GB iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with no built-in cellular capabilities at $100 less than usual.

It goes without saying that these are hands down the best tablets money can buy right now, and another reason why you may want to take advantage of Amazon's killer new deals as soon as possible is the ongoing global chip shortage threatening to mess with everyone's holiday shipping schedule. This is really not the year to wait until the last moment for your Christmas shopping.

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.2
$1100 Special BestBuy $1099 Special Apple $1099 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 10758 mAh
  OS iPadOS 14.x
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.0
$799 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon $800 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 7540 mAh
  OS iPadOS 14.x

