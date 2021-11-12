Amazon has many iPad Pro (2021) models on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Although not marked as such, Amazon's latest discounts on 2021's Apple M1 powerhouses could well prove to be some of the best Black Friday iPad deals of the season. And the best part is that you don't need to wait until the end of November to save as much as 200 bucks.





If that discount happens to sound familiar, it's probably because a few iPad Pro (2021) models have been sold at similar or even identical prices as right now once or twice before. But we're seeing way more versions of both the 11 and 12.9-inchers marked down lower than ever before at the time of this writing.



The smaller tablet can be had at a completely unprecedented $200 less than usual with a whopping 1TB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity in a single silver color, for instance, while going for $150 off its $1,099 list price in a Wi-Fi-only 512 gig configuration and two different paint jobs for the first time as well.



You shouldn't disregard the $99 savings available on the entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2021) variant either seeing as how that's already pretty affordable (all things considered), at a recommended price of $799.



's fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel, of course, is typically substantially costlier, at $1,099 and up. But if you hurry, you can shave a cool $150 off the $1,399 regular price of that giant in a Wi-Fi-only 512GB storage configuration. Apple 's fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel, of course, is typically substantially costlier, at $1,099 and up. But if you hurry, you can shave a cool $150 off the $1,399 regular price of that giant in a Wi-Fi-only 512GB storage configuration.



The same super-rare (or never-before-seen) price cut applies to non-cellular 1TB and 2TB models, as well as an LTE-enabled 512GB variant. If you're on a tighter budget, you can always opt for a 128GB iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with no built-in cellular capabilities at $100 less than usual.



It goes without saying that these are hands down the best tablets money can buy right now, and another reason why you may want to take advantage of Amazon's killer new deals as soon as possible is the ongoing global chip shortage threatening to mess with everyone's holiday shipping schedule. This is really not the year to wait until the last moment for your Christmas shopping.

