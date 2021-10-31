Some of Amazon's best Echo and Kindle devices are on sale at some of their best prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While there's obviously no way to know for sure, it feels relatively safe to assume that at least a few of these devices will not get any deeper price cuts by the end of the year.



After all, the 2019-released Kindle, for instance, has never before been available at a whopping 44 percent slashed off its $89.99 list price, and yes, that includes Amazon's big After all, the 2019-released Kindle, for instance, has never before been available at a whopping 44 percent slashed off its $89.99 list price, and yes, that includes Amazon's big Prime Day festival back in June.



Naturally, you don't need a Prime membership to save 40 bucks on the "regular" 10th Generation Kindle in black and white colors with sponsored screensavers, and the same goes for the no-ad version typically setting you back $109.99, as well as the Kindle Kids model, which is itself up for grabs at a Prime Day-beating discount of $50.



If you're more into music than books, the fourth-gen Amazon Echo can be yours for $40 less than usual, which just so happens to match the e-commerce giant's Prime-only promotion from a little over four months ago while eclipsing every other special offer since then.



If you want your Alexa-enabled smart speaker to rock a touchscreen as well, the 2021-released Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are on sale at a $30 discount each, which actually matches what Amazon has offered a couple of times in recent months.



The all-new Echo Show 5 smart display is also available in a special bundle alongside the Blink Mini indoor plug-in smart security camera at a combined markdown of $59.99, and last but not least for folks looking to keep their children entertained, educated, and well, occupied, the fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids is up for grabs at its Prime Day discount of $25 again.



There's no word on exactly how long these particular deals are set to last, but something tells us they'll be gone soon and return in a few weeks. Do with that assumption what you will, but don't say we didn't warn you.

