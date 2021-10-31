Some of Amazon's best Echo and Kindle devices are on sale at some of their best prices

Some of Amazon's best Echo and Kindle devices are on sale at some of their best prices0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While there's obviously no way to know for sure, it feels relatively safe to assume that at least a few of these devices will not get any deeper price cuts by the end of the year.
After all, the 2019-released Kindle, for instance, has never before been available at a whopping 44 percent slashed off its $89.99 list price, and yes, that includes Amazon's big Prime Day festival back in June.
Naturally, you don't need a Prime membership to save 40 bucks on the "regular" 10th Generation Kindle in black and white colors with sponsored screensavers, and the same goes for the no-ad version typically setting you back $109.99, as well as the Kindle Kids model, which is itself up for grabs at a Prime Day-beating discount of $50.
If you're more into music than books, the fourth-gen Amazon Echo can be yours for $40 less than usual, which just so happens to match the e-commerce giant's Prime-only promotion from a little over four months ago while eclipsing every other special offer since then.
If you want your Alexa-enabled smart speaker to rock a touchscreen as well, the 2021-released Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are on sale at a $30 discount each, which actually matches what Amazon has offered a couple of times in recent months.
The all-new Echo Show 5 smart display is also available in a special bundle alongside the Blink Mini indoor plug-in smart security camera at a combined markdown of $59.99, and last but not least for folks looking to keep their children entertained, educated, and well, occupied, the fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids is up for grabs at its Prime Day discount of $25 again.
There's no word on exactly how long these particular deals are set to last, but something tells us they'll be gone soon and return in a few weeks. Do with that assumption what you will, but don't say we didn't warn you.