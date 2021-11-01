Notification Center

Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Crazy new fire sale brings a bunch of Amazon Fire tablets down to their lowest ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to Black Friday, another big day for Amazon is right around the corner as well, which can only mean one thing. It's raining amazing deals on Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers and smart displays, and of course, Fire tablets to celebrate Alexa's upcoming seventh birthday.

Also check out:

This is definitely the perfect time to beat the holiday rush and snap up a respectable Android-based slate for you, your children, or the entire family at the lowest possible price. While we obviously can't be 100 percent certain higher discounts won't crop up just a few weeks down the line, these hot new promotions are all identical or better than what Amazon offered back in June for Prime Day.

The 2020-released Fire HD 8 Plus, for instance, is cheaper than ever before after a huge 50 percent markdown in an ad-supported 32GB storage variant. The same exact $55 discount applies to the 64 gig configuration with or without sponsored screensavers, as well as the entry-level model sans ads, although due to the higher list prices, that equates to less than 50 percent in those particular cases.

The non-Plus 10th generation Fire HD 8, meanwhile, currently starts at the same price as a little over four months ago after a massive discount of 45 bucks that Amazon hasn't been able to replicate since then.

Unfortunately, folks on even tighter budgets and those looking for more screen real estate need to pay full price for the latest Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 editions at the time of this writing, which is not what we can say about prospective buyers of Amazon's kid-friendly tablets.

This year's Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Pro-branded slates are all down to their Prime Day 2021 prices (with no Prime membership required this time around) after cuts ranging from $40 to as much as $80, while their non-Pro siblings are actually deeply discounted for the umpteenth time in recent months.

What's important is that none of these (regular or children-centric) devices on offer right now have been available at a lower price before, making a purchase in time for Christmas feel like a no-brainer for anyone searching one of the best budget tablets out there.

