Amazon brings the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ back down to its all-time low price
This bad boy used to cost as much as $850, currently fetching a whopping 450 bucks less than that... for at least the second time since Black Friday after regularly dropping to $750, $700, and even $600 in recent months. Otherwise put, you're not exactly looking at $450 savings compared to the "regular" price of the unlocked G8 ThinQ nowadays, but the discount is undoubtedly substantial.
The handset is also undoubtedly powerful and feature-packed for its current price bracket, sporting a notched 6.1-inch P-OLED screen with a top-shelf resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as a similarly high-caliber Snapdragon 855 processor, a fairly generous 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, 16 + 12MP dual rear-facing cameras, and 3,500mAh battery capacity.
By no means a perfect phone, the LG G8 ThinQ also comes with a number of experimental features in tow that you're likely to find largely gimmicky or outright useless. But the impracticality of Air Motion gestures and Hand ID tech is arguably offset by the aforementioned spec sheet, as well as an extended warranty you simply need to remember to register for after completing your purchase. And yes, in case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo Video are charging more than Amazon at the time of this writing.