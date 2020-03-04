Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
Available back in the day for as much as 850 bucks, the largely overlooked and vastly underrated 6.1-inch device is on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $450 less than that. We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items backed by a standard 1-year warranty here, mind you, not to mention you can still get free second year coverage as well if you remember to register your phone on LG's website within 90 days of your purchase.
Curiously enough, Amazon is listing the handset's regular price at $499.99, even though Best Buy is charging 50 bucks more than that right now after a $300 discount. But whether you consider you'll be saving $450 or just $100 here, the most important thing to keep in mind is that an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ has never been available at a heftier discount than this.
In fact, you're looking at a repeat of Amazon's Black Friday deal here, which is pretty cool. The marked-down phone comes in an Aurora Black hue only, with unlocked support for all GSM and CDMA wireless service providers nationwide, as well as hands-free Alexa assistance.
While we still can't recommend the LG G8 for impractical gimmicks like Air Motion gestures and Hand ID technology, the Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 3,500mAh battery, and 16 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera setup are arguably decent enough to justify a purchase today. Oh, and the device comes with Android 10 on the software side of things too, as well as the guarantee of a relatively swift Android 11 update next year.
