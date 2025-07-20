Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
A new camera placement on the M5 iPad Pro could make Face ID more reliable in any position

Apple may finally solve the FaceTime orientation issue by adding a second front camera to the next iPad Pro

Image of a woman using an M4 iPad Pro in landscape orientation
Referential image of the M4 iPad Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple’s next iPad Pro may solve one of the more divisive changes introduced with last year’s model. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming M5 iPad Pro is expected to feature two front-facing cameras — one positioned on the landscape edge, and another on the portrait side of the device.

This adjustment could be Apple’s way of accommodating how differently people use their iPads. In 2024, the M4 iPad Pro introduced the first landscape camera placement, a shift from the portrait orientation used in all previous models. While this change made sense for users who keep their tablets in landscape mode — particularly when using a keyboard or making video calls — it created new issues for those who typically hold the iPad upright in portrait.

The new dual-camera setup would give users the best of both worlds. Regardless of orientation, there would be a front-facing camera that feels natural for FaceTime, selfies, or facial recognition with Face ID. This also aligns with Apple’s broader push to make the iPad more versatile for work and personal use.


Interestingly, the move has echoes of an older idea. Gurman points out that Apple originally planned to include dock connectors on both the portrait and landscape edges of the very first iPad back in 2010. That feature was canceled before launch, reportedly by Steve Jobs himself. While this new camera setup isn’t quite the same, it reflects a similar goal: to support flexibility in how the device is held and used.

Outside of the camera change, the M5 iPad Pro is expected to carry a new Apple Silicon chip — likely the M5 — and continue Apple’s recent design direction with thinner hardware and tighter accessory integration. But for many users, the ability to reliably use Face ID or join a video call without adjusting the device’s position may be one of the most noticeable improvements.

It’s also worth noting that the dual cameras are likely to be unobtrusive. Gurman expects them to be embedded within the bezels, which would maintain the clean design Apple has prioritized in recent iPad models.

This update may not be a huge attention-grabbing overhaul, but it shows that Apple is paying close attention to how users are interacting with its most powerful tablet. And in some cases, the most meaningful upgrades come down to simply making everyday tasks more convenient — no matter how you hold your iPad.

