 Apple reportedly considering a monthly subscription program for iPhone and other hardware - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple

Apple reportedly considering a monthly subscription program for iPhone and other hardware

Anam Hamid
By
1
Apple reportedly considering a monthly subscription program for iPhone and other products
Apple is working on a hardware subscription service that would let you use its products in exchange for a monthly fee, reports Bloomberg.

It would be different than the iPhone Upgrade program that lets you pay for the iPhone in 24 monthly installments. Under that program, the device is yours once you have paid for it in full.

The new rumored Apple subscription service will not work like that. It will be similar to paying a monthly subscription fee for paid apps. So, while this would let you use products like the iPhone during the subscription period, the monthly fees wouldn't be the same as splitting the cost of an iPhone over a 12 months period, for instance, and thus, the phone will technically never be yours. It would be more like a leasing service. 

At the risk of reading too much into this, it could be that the monthly fees will be a lot lower when compared to the installments charged by carriers and Apple at the moment for ownership programs. The report adds that users would be able to swap out phones when a new one comes out. 

This would generate recurring sales for the company and will help further reduce the influence of carriers since Apple will apparently operate this program itself, via the App Store or iCloud. 

At the same time, it would also make Apple products more accessible to consumers who cannot afford to pay for the devices upfront.

Apple could bundle it with the Apple One services subscription program and AppleCare extended warranty and technical support plans and promote it as a one-stop subscription service.

Apple's hardware subscription program has been subject to delays, and we can expect the company to formally announce it by the end of this year or in 2023. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless