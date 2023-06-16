Weekly deals roundup: 4K Sony Xperia 1 III and Moto edge+ 512GB at half off!
While the Amazon Prime Day bonanza is probably a few weeks away, there are great deals on the top Android phones or the best iPhones to be had right now!
We've compiled the best phone deals that popped up this week and are still ongoing to help you choose a phone, a smartwatch, or other accessory without breaking the bank.
Top three deals of the week
Perhaps your best chance to try a great Sony flagship, Amazon runs the Xperia 1 III at half off for a whopping $650 discount! Try to find a phone with 4K 120Hz display and variable aperture lens for less, we dare you! You wouldn't, as the Xperia is the first phone to with those specs and having the future at a midrange price is, well, priceless.
Apart from the free storage upgrade to 512GB (in itself a $180 value), the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be had over at Samsung at a hefty trade-in discount bringing the price down to that of a humble midranger.
The top deals of the week continue with a great offer on everyone's favorite AirPods line of Apple wireless buds. The AirPods Pro 2 are now 20% off at Amazon which has chosen this week to give a hint on its Prime Day 2023 headphones deals.
The 50% off phone deals bonanza continues!
$200 off a Pixel 7 Pro or half off the Motorola edge+? Yes, please, and that's exactly what Amazon currently offers for the best Google phone to date and Moto's 2022 flagship. Bear in mind that the edge+ is the 512GB version, which makes it the cheapest top-shelf handset with that whopping amount of storage.
As if to round up the great offerings, call the AT&T Retention Team and demand $500 off the iPhone 14. They'll be yours without a trade, even though AT&T takes anything that lights up and costs whatever as a trade these days.
Fine smartwatch deals on Apple and Samsung watches!
If you are in the market for a new stylish smartwatch that is also full of features, look no further and just take advantage of the following amazing deal. At the moment, Walmart has an incredible offer on the 42mm Bluetooth version of one of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The retailer is offering this awesome smartwatch at a pretty huge 63% discount, letting you save a whopping $221 on this beautiful timepiece. This means you can currently get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for only $129, which is just unbelievable.
No matter what you think of the Wear OS ecosystem, Samsung smartwatches, or the company's signature (abandoned) rotating bezel feature, a $129 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (in brand-new condition) with a beautiful circular display and a full slate of health monitoring tools and sensors is an incredibly hard-to-beat bargain.
Some great deals on headphones and accessories, too!
Amazon runs a good deal on Sony's amazing WH-1000XM4 value-for-money over-ear headphones. Is the sound quality alone enough to justify the price-tag? You can definitely get similar awesomeness for this money if you choose to go wired, but the extra money you are paying here, that goes towards the WH-1000XM4’s extra features. Starting with the active noise cancelation and going through stuff like 360 Reality Audio, automatic activity detection, and dual connectivity.
For the iPhone crowd, an even better deal slashes $100 off the AirPods Max headphones. They come with Apple-designed dynamic driver which provides high-fidelity audio, excellentActive Noise Cancellation and Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you.
