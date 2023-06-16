Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Weekly deals roundup: 4K Sony Xperia 1 III and Moto edge+ 512GB at half off!

While the Amazon Prime Day bonanza is probably a few weeks away, there are great deals on the top Android phones or the best iPhones to be had right now!

We've compiled the best phone deals that popped up this week and are still ongoing to help you choose a phone, a smartwatch, or other accessory without breaking the bank.

Top three deals of the week

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with free 512GB upgrade!

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $449.99 with a trade (512GB version). Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! The unlocked model starts at $449.99 for 256GB with trade.
$930 off (67%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

Get the amazing Sony Xperia 1 III at 50% off!

While Sony comes out strong with flagship Xperia prices, the first smartphone with 120 Hz 4K HDR OLED display is now half price over at Amazon! The Sony Xperia 1 III is also the world´s first smartphone with a variable tele lens and Dual PD sensor as well as 360 Reality Audio through its speakers.
$650 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 20% on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 !

Apple's bestselling AirPods Pro (2nd generation) kit is down with a rare $50 discount over at Amazon. That's 20% off for the world's most popular set of white buds that offer ANC and signature design!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Perhaps your best chance to try a great Sony flagship, Amazon runs the Xperia 1 III at half off for a whopping $650 discount! Try to find a phone with 4K 120Hz display and variable aperture lens for less, we dare you! You wouldn't, as the Xperia is the first phone to with those specs and having the future at a midrange price is, well, priceless.

Apart from the free storage upgrade to 512GB (in itself a $180 value), the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be had over at Samsung at a hefty trade-in discount bringing the price down to that of a humble midranger.

The top deals of the week continue with a great offer on everyone's favorite AirPods line of Apple wireless buds. The AirPods Pro 2 are now 20% off at Amazon which has chosen this week to give a hint on its Prime Day 2023 headphones deals.

The 50% off phone deals bonanza continues!

Save $900 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 with trade-in

The bendy Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Samsung.com for as low as $1019.99 with an eligible trade-in. And this is for the 512GB variant! You can get it for even cheaper if you go with the lower 256GB model, and further cheaper if you buy it locked on certain carriers.
$900 off (47%)
$1019 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted $200 on Amazon!

Google brought its A-game with the Pixel 7 Pro, equipping it with a faster homebrew processor and much better cameras. It can now be yours for a svelte $200 discount, too!
$200 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ is half off!

Amazon knocks the whopping $500 off the price of the Motorola edge+ as long as you get it in white color. That's for the 512GB version, mind you, making it one of the cheapest handsets with half a gig of storage around!
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Latest Apple iPhone 14 is $500 off on AT&T, no trade!

While you can get the iPhone 14 for free on AT&T with an eligible trade-in, you can call and speak with the Retention Team to skip the trade part. In this case, you'd be able to get the iPhone 14 for just $300 without a trade.
$500 off (63%)
$300 /mo
$800
Buy at AT&T

$200 off a Pixel 7 Pro or half off the Motorola edge+? Yes, please, and that's exactly what Amazon currently offers for the best Google phone to date and Moto's 2022 flagship. Bear in mind that the edge+ is the 512GB version, which makes it the cheapest top-shelf handset with that whopping amount of storage. 

As if to round up the great offerings, call the AT&T Retention Team and demand $500 off the iPhone 14. They'll be yours without a trade, even though AT&T takes anything that lights up and costs whatever as a trade these days.


Fine smartwatch deals on Apple and Samsung watches!

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS: save 17% right now at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm in GPS configuration is now available with a good discount at Amazon. The retailer is discounting this smartwatch by 17%. No strings attached - you don't need a trade-in or any carrier contract to get this awesome deal. Don't miss out!
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $50 off on Amazon

The latest smart timepiece by Samsung - its Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - is at a discount on Amazon. Track your vitals or your activities, as well as your sleep patterns from the comfort of your own wrist!
$50 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm BT): Now 63% OFF at Walmart

Get the 42mm Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Walmart and save a whopping $221 in the process. This stylish, high-end smartwatch packs a ton of features. The best part is that it can now be yours for just a fraction of its original price. Don't miss out on this deal!
$220 off (63%)
$129
$349
Buy at Walmart

Get the OG Apple Watch SE for nearly half its price!

You can save $130 on Apple's 2020 Apple Watch SE, and in return get the perfect companion for your iPhone. The discount is on all three colors including Midnight, Abyss Blue, and Starlight.
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

If you are in the market for a new stylish smartwatch that is also full of features, look no further and just take advantage of the following amazing deal. At the moment, Walmart has an incredible offer on the 42mm Bluetooth version of one of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The retailer is offering this awesome smartwatch at a pretty huge 63% discount, letting you save a whopping $221 on this beautiful timepiece. This means you can currently get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for only $129, which is just unbelievable.

No matter what you think of the Wear OS ecosystem, Samsung smartwatches, or the company's signature (abandoned) rotating bezel feature, a $129 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (in brand-new condition) with a beautiful circular display and a full slate of health monitoring tools and sensors is an incredibly hard-to-beat bargain.

Some great deals on headphones and accessories, too!

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at 20% off!

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones are one of the greatest bangs for the buck, offering Active Noise Cancellation, so you can enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home, or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max at $100 off now!

Apple's over-ear headphone champs - the AirPods Max Wireless set - come with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio, plus Apple's famed digital crown for navigation
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is 60% off on Amazon!

The Wireless Charger Duo is deeply discounted now and comes with USB-C port. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that's your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, you can simply place to charge, and you'll be set for the next day.
$36 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon runs a good deal on Sony's amazing WH-1000XM4 value-for-money over-ear headphones. Is the sound quality alone enough to justify the price-tag? You can definitely get similar awesomeness for this money if you choose to go wired, but the extra money you are paying here, that goes towards the WH-1000XM4’s extra features. Starting with the active noise cancelation and going through stuff like 360 Reality Audio, automatic activity detection, and dual connectivity.

For the iPhone crowd, an even better deal slashes $100 off the AirPods Max headphones. They come with Apple-designed dynamic driver which provides high-fidelity audio﻿, excellent 
Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿.

