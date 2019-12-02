Walmart's extensive Cyber Monday sale comes with big discounts on iPhones, Samsung devices, and more
If you thought Walmart's list of Black Friday deals was impressive, the nation's largest retailer has quite the treat for bargain hunters today, selling hundreds and hundreds of popular items across a couple dozen categories at unbeatable prices in time for Christmas.
We're talking ultra-affordable iPhones made to work exclusively with small carriers offering prepaid wireless services, but also high-end unlocked Samsung handsets sold at $200 off their list prices with free Galaxy Buds added on top as a true wireless deal sweetener. Speaking of wireless headphones, you can choose from a long list of cheaper and costlier options from brands as diverse as Beats, Bose, JBL, and Apple right now at Walmart.
Without going into further detail, here are the best Cyber Monday deals available on mobile devices, accessories, and other popular electronics at Walmart today (and today only):
- Unlocked Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus - $200 off and free Galaxy Buds
- Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones - $89 ($30 off)
- 10.2-inch Apple iPad (7th generation) - $249 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + cellular - $229 ($150 off)
- Straight Talk prepaid Apple iPhone 6s - $99
- Straight Talk prepaid Apple iPhone 6s Plus - $149
- Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones - $199.95 ($50 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones - $279 ($70 off)
- Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds - $169 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $149 ($70 off)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S9 - $399
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $129 ($70 off)
- Lenovo Tab M7 - $59 ($40 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch - $98.99 ($60 off)
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV digital media streamer - $34.99 ($25 off)
- Google Home Mini 2-pack - $38
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - $128 ($72 off)
- Bose SoundLink around ear wireless Bluetooth headphones - $179 ($50 off)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A10e - $49 ($90 off)
- Verizon prepaid LG Optimus Zone 4 - $54 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Mini - $29 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS - $379 ($20 off)
- Straight Talk LG Stylo 5 - $99 ($100 off)
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $68.99 ($31 off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $159 ($70 off)
- Google Home - $49
- Bose SoundSport wireless sports Bluetooth earbuds - $99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB - $548 ($102 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB - $628 ($102 off)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 - $275 ($75 off)
- Google Nest Hub - $79
- Lenovo Smart Display 8 - $99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 4 - $599 and up ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128GB - $248 ($80 off)
- Bose SoundLink Micro waterproof Bluetooth speaker - $69 ($30 off)
- JBL Everest 310GA wireless on-ear headphones - $56 ($144 off)
- Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB Wi-Fi - $349 ($80 off)
- Google Pixel 3a - $299 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 3a XL - $379 ($100 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 - $100 ($50 off)
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 - $70 ($20 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock - $39
- Apple AirPods with charging case (second generation) - $144 ($15 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit - $69 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - $150 ($50 off)
- Google Home Max - $199 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $229 ($50 off)
