Walmart's extensive Cyber Monday sale comes with big discounts on iPhones, Samsung devices, and more

If you thought Walmart's list of Black Friday deals was impressive, the nation's largest retailer has quite the treat for bargain hunters today, selling hundreds and hundreds of popular items across a couple dozen categories at unbeatable prices in time for Christmas.





Although Walmart explicitly bills these special offers as "Christmas gifts", it seems you only have 24 hours to join the Cyber Monday frenzy and order a hot new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, smart home device, or some cool wireless headphones online at substantial discounts. While a few promotions are not exactly new, having made their holiday debut ahead of Thanksgiving, and many others can be found at rival retailers and of course actual device manufacturers, this sale is certainly extensive enough to include something for everyone.









We're talking ultra-affordable iPhones made to work exclusively with small carriers offering prepaid wireless services, but also high-end unlocked Samsung handsets sold at $200 off their list prices with free Galaxy Buds added on top as a true wireless deal sweetener. Speaking of wireless headphones, you can choose from a long list of cheaper and costlier options from brands as diverse as Beats, Bose, JBL, and Apple right now at Walmart.





Meanwhile, the retailer is also echoing some of the best deals available this holiday season on the likes of Google's Pixel 4 , 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL, as well as Samsung's highest discounts for tablet and smartwatch buyers. Of course, if you still find the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch Series 5, or even the Apple Watch Series 3 a little on the expensive side of things, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite can be purchased at new all-time low prices.





Without going into further detail, here are the best Cyber Monday deals available on mobile devices, accessories, and other popular electronics at Walmart today (and today only):



