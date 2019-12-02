Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories Samsung iOS Apple Android Tablets Deals Google Wearables Audio

Walmart's extensive Cyber Monday sale comes with big discounts on iPhones, Samsung devices, and more

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 5:09 AM
Walmart's extensive Cyber Monday sale comes with big discounts on iPhones, Samsung devices, and more
If you thought Walmart's list of Black Friday deals was impressive, the nation's largest retailer has quite the treat for bargain hunters today, selling hundreds and hundreds of popular items across a couple dozen categories at unbeatable prices in time for Christmas.

Although Walmart explicitly bills these special offers as "Christmas gifts", it seems you only have 24 hours to join the Cyber Monday frenzy and order a hot new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, smart home device, or some cool wireless headphones online at substantial discounts. While a few promotions are not exactly new, having made their holiday debut ahead of Thanksgiving, and many others can be found at rival retailers and of course actual device manufacturers, this sale is certainly extensive enough to include something for everyone.

Check out all the deals here


We're talking ultra-affordable iPhones made to work exclusively with small carriers offering prepaid wireless services, but also high-end unlocked Samsung handsets sold at $200 off their list prices with free Galaxy Buds added on top as a true wireless deal sweetener. Speaking of wireless headphones, you can choose from a long list of cheaper and costlier options from brands as diverse as Beats, Bose, JBL, and Apple right now at Walmart.

Meanwhile, the retailer is also echoing some of the best deals available this holiday season on the likes of Google's Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL, as well as Samsung's highest discounts for tablet and smartwatch buyers. Of course, if you still find the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch Series 5, or even the Apple Watch Series 3 a little on the expensive side of things, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite can be purchased at new all-time low prices. 

Without going into further detail, here are the best Cyber Monday deals available on mobile devices, accessories, and other popular electronics at Walmart today (and today only):

  • Unlocked Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus - $200 off and free Galaxy Buds
  • Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones - $89 ($30 off)
  • 10.2-inch Apple iPad (7th generation) - $249 ($80 off)
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + cellular - $229 ($150 off)
  • Straight Talk prepaid Apple iPhone 6s - $99
  • Straight Talk prepaid Apple iPhone 6s Plus - $149
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones - $199.95 ($50 off)
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones - $279 ($70 off)
  • Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds - $169 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $149 ($70 off)
  • Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S9 - $399
  • Fitbit Versa 2 - $129 ($70 off)
  • Lenovo Tab M7 - $59 ($40 off)
  • Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch - $98.99 ($60 off)
  • Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV digital media streamer - $34.99 ($25 off)
  • Google Home Mini 2-pack - $38
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - $128 ($72 off)
  • Bose SoundLink around ear wireless Bluetooth headphones - $179 ($50 off)
  • Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A10e - $49 ($90 off)
  • Verizon prepaid LG Optimus Zone 4 - $54 ($60 off)
  • Google Nest Mini - $29 ($20 off)
  • Apple Watch Series 5 GPS - $379 ($20 off)
  • Straight Talk LG Stylo 5 - $99 ($100 off)
  • Fitbit Inspire HR - $68.99 ($31 off)
  • Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $159 ($70 off)
  • Google Home - $49
  • Bose SoundSport wireless sports Bluetooth earbuds - $99 ($50 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB - $548 ($102 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB - $628 ($102 off)
  • Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 - $275 ($75 off)
  • Google Nest Hub - $79
  • Lenovo Smart Display 8 - $99 ($100 off)
  • Google Pixel 4 - $599 and up ($200 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128GB - $248 ($80 off)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro waterproof Bluetooth speaker - $69 ($30 off)
  • JBL Everest 310GA wireless on-ear headphones - $56 ($144 off)
  • Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB Wi-Fi - $349 ($80 off)
  • Google Pixel 3a - $299 ($100 off)
  • Google Pixel 3a XL - $379 ($100 off)
  • Fitbit Charge 3 - $100 ($50 off)
  • Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 - $70 ($20 off)
  • Lenovo Smart Clock - $39
  • Apple AirPods with charging case (second generation) - $144 ($15 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit - $69 ($30 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - $150 ($50 off)
  • Google Home Max - $199 ($200 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $229 ($50 off)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

JayPeacock
Reply

1. JayPeacock

Posts: 4; Member since: 14 min ago

Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...Go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste..............www.Fox120.com

posted on 7 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Amazon-Cyber-Monday-deals
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for mobile tech
Walmarts-extensive-Cyber-Monday-sale-comes-with-big-discounts-on-iPhones-Samsung-devices-and-more
Walmart's extensive Cyber Monday sale comes with big discounts on iPhones, Samsung devices, and more
ATT-Cyber-Monday-deals
The best AT&T Cyber Monday deals are live now
Best-Buy-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Save-big-on-Apple-Watch-iPhone-Samsung-phones-and-tablets
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019: Save big on Apple Watch, iPhone, Samsung phones and tablets
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
Samsung-sells-Galaxy-S10-and-Note-10-series-devices-with-up-to-500-in-credit-for-Cyber-Monday
Expires in - 18h 32minSamsung sells Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series devices with up to $500 in credit for Cyber Monday

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.