Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019: Save big on Apple Watch, iPhone, Samsung phones and tablets
Some of these are quite noteworthy, so let us give you a quick rundown of all the notable deals:
Best Buy will waive up to $500 off of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max with a qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. With such a neat discount, the iPhone 11 is starting at $199.99, the iPhone 11 Pro at $499.99, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at just $599.99. Check in the deal right below:
Best Buy has a couple of sweet deals on select Galaxy phones as well. Actually, you can save up to $750 on select models with a qualifying trade-in, or up to $400-$500 without a trade-in. You can have deals on the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+, but have in mind that a qualified activation is required.
Many Samsung tablets are also discounted. The best deal? The older but pretty adequate Galaxy Tab S4 is $200 off and now sells for $549.99, while the much newer Tab S6 is $100 off and goes for $629.99. Check out these and other deals by following the link below.
The Galaxy Watch Active (the original one) is also discounted on Best Buy by $50, and can be had for $149.99. Not bad!
Select Amazon smart home gadgets are also discounted by a lot on Best Buy. The 3rd gen Echo Dot is going for $22.99, while the Echo is just $59.99.
Finally, a deal for the audiophiles is in order, and that'd be the pretty big discount on the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, which currently go for $99.99. That's a $70 discount on their regular price tag of $169.99.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):