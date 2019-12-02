Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Dec 02, 2019, 3:32 AM
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019: Save big on Apple Watch, iPhone, Samsung phones and tablets
Black Friday is over, but the deals are not. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can still save a ton of money on some of the most popular devices and gadgets. 

Some of these are quite noteworthy, so let us give you a quick rundown of all the notable deals:

Best Buy will waive up to $500 off of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max with a qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. With such a neat discount, the iPhone 11 is starting at $199.99, the iPhone 11 Pro at $499.99, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at just $599.99. Check in the deal right below:

Aside from iPhones, Best Buy has a slew offers on select iPads. For example, you can save up to $80 on the latest Apple iPad with 32GB of storage, while the 128GB version of the same slate will cost you $100 less than usual. 


The Apple Watch is also not forgotten - Best Buy is waiving up to $100 on select variations of the most popular wearable. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 is $50 down to $299, while the 40mm GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 4 is $100 down to $349, which is a great price. The 44mm versions are also subjected to a similar deal - the 44mm Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4is $100 down to $379, for example. These and even more saucy deals can be checked out right below:


Best Buy has a couple of sweet deals on select Galaxy phones as well. Actually, you can save up to $750 on select models with a qualifying trade-in, or up to $400-$500 without a trade-in. You can have deals on the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+, but have in mind that a qualified activation is required.


Many Samsung tablets are also discounted. The best deal? The older but pretty adequate Galaxy Tab S4 is $200 off and now sells for $549.99, while the much newer Tab S6 is $100 off and goes for $629.99. Check out these and other deals by following the link below. 


The Galaxy Watch Active (the original one) is also discounted on Best Buy by $50, and can be had for $149.99. Not bad!


Select Amazon smart home gadgets are also discounted by a lot on Best Buy. The 3rd gen Echo Dot is going for $22.99, while the Echo is just $59.99. 


Finally, a deal for the audiophiles is in order, and that'd be the pretty big discount on the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, which currently go for $99.99. That's a $70 discount on their regular price tag of $169.99.

