Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
Check out all the deals here
You won't have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier either. You just activate a "qualifying voice line", agree to buy the iPhone 8 on a monthly payment plan, cough up nothing upfront, and you'll receive a virtual prepaid card covering the standard $450 cost of the Apple A11 Bionic-powered device.
T-Mo's Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are pretty similar, requiring you add a "qualifying" line of service and agree to monthly installment plans to receive 50 percent of the retail value of the former smartwatch and $150 back on a Samsung wearable device via a virtual prepaid card. Note that the discount is good for the original Galaxy Watch, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but you'll have to call the "Un-carrier" to claim it.
Last but certainly not least, Apple's seventh-generation iPad is going half off for a limited time with a new line of service and monthly payment plan via 24 monthly bill credits. In the long run, that means you'll be paying as little as $230 for the 10.2-inch tablet in a 32GB storage variant with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity on deck.
Don't forget about all those extended Black Friday deals either, including up to $400 discounts on the iPhone 11 with qualifying trade-ins, BOGOs on Samsung and LG flagships, as well as free mid-range handsets and a free Galaxy Tab A for new lines.
