Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile Samsung iOS LG Apple Android Tablets Deals Wearables

Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 3:15 AM
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
The holiday shopping (and saving) season is obviously far from over, even though Black Friday is technically behind us, as T-Mobile has decided to extend a number of its best deals kicked off last week while adding four new ones at the top of the bargain list exclusively for Cyber Monday.

You have 24 hours to score a popular and not-very-old iPhone completely free of charge, as well as a relatively old but still respectable Apple Watch generation and a hot new iPad at 50 percent off their list prices, while Samsung's best smartwatches can be purchased at a substantial discount of their own without jumping through too many hoops.


Check out all the deals here


Starting with undoubtedly the greatest T-Mobile Cyber Monday promotion, you'll probably be excited to hear you don't need to trade anything in (this time around) to get an iPhone 8 on the house. Yup, the 2017-released 4.7-inch handset can be yours for free simply by opening a new line of service. 

You won't have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier either. You just activate a "qualifying voice line", agree to buy the iPhone 8 on a monthly payment plan, cough up nothing upfront, and you'll receive a virtual prepaid card covering the standard $450 cost of the Apple A11 Bionic-powered device.

T-Mo's Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are pretty similar, requiring you add a "qualifying" line of service and agree to monthly installment plans to receive 50 percent of the retail value of the former smartwatch and $150 back on a Samsung wearable device via a virtual prepaid card. Note that the discount is good for the original Galaxy Watch, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but you'll have to call the "Un-carrier" to claim it.

Last but certainly not least, Apple's seventh-generation iPad is going half off for a limited time with a new line of service and monthly payment plan via 24 monthly bill credits. In the long run, that means you'll be paying as little as $230 for the 10.2-inch tablet in a 32GB storage variant with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity on deck.

Don't forget about all those extended Black Friday deals either, including up to $400 discounts on the iPhone 11 with qualifying trade-ins, BOGOs on Samsung and LG flagships, as well as free mid-range handsets and a free Galaxy Tab A for new lines.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Samsung-sells-Galaxy-S10-and-Note-10-series-devices-with-up-to-500-in-credit-for-Cyber-Monday
Expires in - 21h 32minSamsung sells Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series devices with up to $500 in credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon-has-dozens-of-popular-Anker-accessories-on-sale-at-big-discounts-for-Cyber-Monday-and-beyond
Expires in - 6d 21hAmazon has dozens of popular Anker accessories on sale at big discounts for Cyber Monday and beyond
-$100
Apple-HomePod-100-off-Best-Buy
Apple HomePod gets a huge discount at Best Buy
-$50
Amazon-Echo-Show-5-Echo-Show-8-discounts
The Echo Show 5 and 8 have never been cheaper on Amazon
Apples-Cyber-MondayBlack-Friday-weekend-promo-runs-a-deal-on...-News
Apple's Cyber Monday/Black Friday weekend promo runs a deal on... News+
-$450
Walmart-resurrects-its-iPhone-11-Pro-and-Note-10-deals-just-for-Cyber-Monday
Expires in - 21h 32minWalmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.