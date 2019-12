Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more

You have 24 hours to score a popular and not-very-old iPhone completely free of charge, as well as a relatively old but still respectable Apple Watch generation and a hot new iPad at 50 percent off their list prices, while Samsung's best smartwatches can be purchased at a substantial discount of their own without jumping through too many hoops.





Starting with undoubtedly the greatest T-Mobile Cyber Monday promotion, you'll probably be excited to hear you don't need to trade anything in (this time around) to get an iPhone 8 on the house . Yup, the 2017-released 4.7-inch handset can be yours for free simply by opening a new line of service.





You won't have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier either. You just activate a "qualifying voice line", agree to buy the iPhone 8 on a monthly payment plan, cough up nothing upfront, and you'll receive a virtual prepaid card covering the standard $450 cost of the Apple A11 Bionic-powered device





T-Mo's Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are pretty similar, requiring you add a "qualifying" line of service and agree to monthly installment plans to receive 50 percent of the retail value of the former smartwatch and $150 back on a Samsung wearable device via a virtual prepaid card. Note that the discount is good for the original Galaxy Watch , as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but you'll have to call the "Un-carrier" to claim it.









The holiday shopping (and saving) season is obviously far from over, even though Black Friday is technically behind us, as T-Mobile has decided to extend a number of its best deals kicked off last week while adding four new ones at the top of the bargain list exclusively for Cyber Monday.