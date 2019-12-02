The best AT&T Cyber Monday deals are live now
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. $0 after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $840 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $750 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Get a LG G8X ThinQ for Free when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with elig. unlimited wireless (min. $75/mo. before discount)*.
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $780 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Also, if you buy an Apple Watch, AT&T will offer you a $500 discount on the second, but you'll have to buy both on an installment plan. A bunch of prepaid Android smartphones is on sale as well, such as the LG Phoenix 4 for $10 (save $60), Samsung Express Prime 3 for $20 (save $110), and AT&T Axia for $5 (save $29).
Buy One Apple Watch and Get up to $500 off the second one when you buy both on qualifying installment plan.*
For those looking for Internet and TV, AT&T has a great Cyber Monday deal. You can choose 1 of 3 rewards when you bundle TV and internet from AT&T: JBL Link 300 speaker, Polk Command Soundbar or $250 Reward Card.
Last but not least, AT&T offers a free Samsung TV ($500 promo code credit) when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ on a qualifying installment plan with eligible wireless service (ends 6 pm, December 6, online only).
