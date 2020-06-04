More evidence of future Apple services bundle emerges

It may include Apple Music, News+, and TV+

Financial Times

New evidence uncovered byin the recent iOS 13.5.5 beta release indicates that Apple is planning some sort of services bundles. Files found within the operating system specifically refer to a “bundle offer” and a “bundle subscription” that didn’t exist in previous iOS versions.The specifics of the upcoming services bundle remain unclear at this stage but earlier reports have claimed Apple is planning a discounted subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ with Family Sharing support.There is no word yet on whether Apple has plans to offer additional bundles that include the likes of iCloud and Apple Arcade, though.Despite the references mentioned above, customers may still have to wait a long time before an official Apple services package is introduced. As noted byearlier this year, the recent licensing deals for Apple Music include no agreement regarding possible pairings with other services.In the meantime, the Cupertino giant is expected to continue pushing each service individually. The biggest focus at the moment seems to be Apple TV+, which reportedly has 10 million subscribers and could have 100 million within the next five years.Unfortunately, only around half of those subscribed are believed to be active users and the majority likely aren’t paying due to the free year Apple gives iPhone, iPad, and Mac buyers.