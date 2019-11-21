After the buggy iOS 13 release, Apple changed tack for the feature-rich iOS 14 development
As a result of the old system, "daily builds were like a recipe with lots of cooks adding ingredients" and "testers would go days without a livable build, so they wouldn’t really have a handle on what’s working and not working," claimed one Apple insider.
Going forward, Apple's head of software development Craig Federighi will require all buggy and unfinished features to be turned off by default in the daily builds, and the testers can then choose to flip the switch at will, resulting in a much more streamlined process, ensuring everyone is on the same page.
The new system is already employed in Apple's next iOS 14 edition development, codenamed "Azul," as it is expected to be one of the most feature-rich software upgrades in Apple's history - you know, the first 5G iPhone and stuff - so Apple wouldn't want a repeat of the iOS 13 rollout fiasco. In fact, Apple is now so adamant to focus on the quality of the new software features it releases, tip the insiders, that it is considering putting some of those it intended to ship with iOS 14 next year, to the "Azul+1" project, which will likely end up as iOS 15 in 2021.
Talk about a lesson learned, and the new software testing procedure will apply not only to iOS, but also to iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS going forward. Fingers crossed, but now we can't help but wonder what would this "breadth of new capabilities" coming with iOS 14 entail. Any wild guesses?
2 Comments
1. shiv179
Posts: 188; Member since: Aug 08, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. nikhil23
Posts: 491; Member since: Dec 07, 2016
posted on 11 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):