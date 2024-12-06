Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
While Verizon users are reeling from having to let go of the Messages+ app, there's more shocking news for them: Samsung Messages will stop supporting Rich Communication Services (RCS) next month.
According to a screenshot of a message received from Verizon shared by a user online, Samsung Messages, the texting app designed for Galaxy phones and tablets, will disable RCS after 6 January 2025. This has also been confirmed by Verizon's website.
RCS is a new messaging protocol that lets you share files and photos and offers a typing indicator and read receipts. It comes with more features than SMS/MMS and only works over the internet.
Samsung has been trying to push its users towards Google Messages since 2021, which is when it started pre-installing it as the default app on its flagship phones, including the Galaxy S21, in most countries except the US.
The next big step was taken in July 2024 when, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung stopped pre-loading Samsung Messages on its phones in favor of Google Messages. This was only true for US-bound models, with the European and Canadian variants still featuring Samsung Messages. Samsung Messages remained available for download in the US, but Samsung warned that some features would be excluded.
If you hate being told what app to use and don't want to install Google Messages, you can continue using Samsung Messages, but keep in mind that it will support only basic messaging features on Verizon after January 6. For advanced features, such as creating large groups or sending or receiving photos and videos over 5MB, you will have to switch to Google Messages.
Samsung Messages will stop supporting RCS on Verizon after 6 January. | Image Credit - Kickingseven, Reddit
If you are with Verizon, Samsung Messages will still work on your device, but it will revert to SMS and MMS. That's going to result in a degraded communication experience, which is why the carrier is recommending you switch to Google Messages. Google's app was also positioned as a replacement for Verizon Messages+, which will stop functioning on December 9.
Then, in 2022, Google Messages became the default texting app on Samsung phones sold in the US. Samsung Messages still came installed on phones, but it wasn't the default app.
Samsung said at that time that it wanted to boost RCS adoption by switching to Google Messages as the preferred app on its phones. Verizon previously gave the same reason for shutting down its messaging app.
