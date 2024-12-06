Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Apps
Samsung Messages Verizon
While Verizon users are reeling from having to let go of the Messages+ app, there's more shocking news for them: Samsung Messages will stop supporting Rich Communication Services (RCS) next month.

According to a screenshot of a message received from Verizon shared by a user online, Samsung Messages, the texting app designed for Galaxy phones and tablets, will disable RCS after 6 January 2025. This has also been confirmed by Verizon's website.



RCS is a new messaging protocol that lets you share files and photos and offers a typing indicator and read receipts. It comes with more features than SMS/MMS and only works over the internet.

If you are with Verizon, Samsung Messages will still work on your device, but it will revert to SMS and MMS. That's going to result in a degraded communication experience, which is why the carrier is recommending you switch to Google Messages. Google's app was also positioned as a replacement for Verizon Messages+, which will stop functioning on December 9.

Samsung has been trying to push its users towards Google Messages since 2021, which is when it started pre-installing it as the default app on its flagship phones, including the Galaxy S21, in most countries except the US.

Then, in 2022, Google Messages became the default texting app on Samsung phones sold in the US. Samsung Messages still came installed on phones, but it wasn't the default app.

The next big step was taken in July 2024 when, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung stopped pre-loading Samsung Messages on its phones in favor of Google Messages. This was only true for US-bound models, with the European and Canadian variants still featuring Samsung Messages. Samsung Messages remained available for download in the US, but Samsung warned that some features would be excluded.

Samsung said at that time that it wanted to boost RCS adoption by switching to Google Messages as the preferred app on its phones. Verizon previously gave the same reason for shutting down its messaging app.

If you hate being told what app to use and don't want to install Google Messages, you can continue using Samsung Messages, but keep in mind that it will support only basic messaging features on Verizon after January 6. For advanced features, such as creating large groups or sending or receiving photos and videos over 5MB, you will have to switch to Google Messages.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless