Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again

By
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge
Companies are always coming up with ways to saddle their users with high fees and while some are begrudgingly stomached, others, such as Verizon's Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, result in a lawsuit. The company has learned nothing, as one furious Reddit user has discovered, and is going to increase the monthly charge again.

I just looked at the online PDF of my current bill, and was met with a note that the Verizon fee is going up again. It'll now be $3.50 per voice line, and $1.60 per data line.
Busy-Solution7642, Reddit user, December 2024

The Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, which was known as the Administrative Charge before June 2022, helps the company cover some direct and indirect expenses such as the cost of complying with regulatory obligations, property taxes, and network maintenance charges.

The Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge was previously $3.30 per voice line, and starting this month, it will be increased to $3.50.

Granted, that's a minuscule increase, but considering customers think they are wrongfully subjected to the fee, they are not willing to put up with the increase. Some are already plotting a switch. Others are considering writing to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The freaking admin fee. As if it weren't an abusive and fraudulent fee to begin with. I think it's time for everyone to write the FCC. This is nothing but an increase in price across the board even for current customers on their most current plan.
Lizdance40, Reddit user, December 2024

Also, when you consider the fact that the Administrative Charge was only 40 cents/month when it was first introduced in 2005, it's easy to see why customers are not willing to let any more increases slide. The fee was mostly recently increased from $1.95 to $3.30 in June 2022.

Recommended Stories
Verizon previously agreed to settle for $100 million after it was accused of levying administration charges to boost its revenue and not adequately disclosing them. The carrier admitted no wrongdoing but decided to resolve the lawsuit by offering money, which is what companies often do when they want to avoid lengthy court battles.

Verizon notes on its website that the "charges are subject to change from time to time." When settling the lawsuit, the company made it clear that it might hike the fee again. The company also revealed that most customers who sued it did not terminate service after the Administrative Charge was introduced. Perhaps that's what gave the company the confidence to slap another increase.

Verizon also contends that the “Administrative Charge” was adequately disclosed to consumers at the time they signed up for Verizon services since Verizon advertisements listing the monthly rates stated: “Plus fees & taxes.” Verizon further contends that Plaintiffs’ claims are subject to a “voluntary payment” defense in that few Verizon customers ever complained about the “Administrative Charge,” while most of the Plaintiffs and proposed class members continued their month-to-month service after the “Administrative Charge” began appearing on their wireless bills.
Verizon, November 2023
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.





