Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again

Companies are always coming up with ways to saddle their users with high fees and while some are begrudgingly stomached, others, such as Verizon 's Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, result in a lawsuit. The company has learned nothing, as one furious Reddit user has discovered , and is going to increase the monthly charge again.





The Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, which was known as the Administrative Charge before June 2022, helps the company cover some direct and indirect expenses such as the cost of complying with regulatory obligations, property taxes, and network maintenance charges.



The Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge was previously $3.30 per voice line, and starting this month, it will be increased to $3.50.



Granted, that's a minuscule increase, but considering customers think they are wrongfully subjected to the fee, they are not willing to put up with the increase. Some are already plotting a switch. Others are considering writing to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).





