 Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with Google Messages app pre-installed in the US - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Samsung Android Apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with Google Messages app pre-installed in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with Google Messages app pre-installed in the US
I’m not sure if this is a win for Google or Samsung, but I’m fairly certain it’s a win for customers. The US version of Galaxy S22 comes with Google Messages as default messaging app, something that hasn’t happened until now.

Although Samsung Galaxy users could install Google Messages app on their devices after buying them, there was no instance in which the app would come pre-installed as default messaging app.

As per 9to5google’s report, the US variants of the Galaxy S22 series now have Google Messages app pre-installed, and what’s more exciting is that this also bring RCS (Rich Communication Services) support, a more advanced version of texting.

Having Google Messages as default messaging app on the Galaxy S22 series is a big step forward toward making RCS a widespread messaging protocol in the United States. As more carriers and handset manufacturers adopt RCS, the far more advanced messaging experience will be exposed to wider audiences.

Of course, Galaxy S22 users can always return to Samsung Messages and set it as their default messaging app if they want the same basic messaging experience. In fact, there are multiple messaging apps that Android users can set as default apps to handle their SMS, MMS and RCS (in some cases), including Messenger and Telegram, but Google Messages is pretty much the peak these days.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Analysts expect high growth rates ahead for the foldable smartphone market
by Alan Friedman,  3
Analysts expect high growth rates ahead for the foldable smartphone market
Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is a total steal at 27% off on Amazon
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is a total steal at 27% off on Amazon
The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge!
by Preslav Kateliev,  7
The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge!
OnePlus releases images of the Nord CE 2 5G and confirms specs
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus releases images of the Nord CE 2 5G and confirms specs
Why I'd pick Samsung's notched tablet over Apple's notched laptop
by Rado Minkov,  5
Why I'd pick Samsung's notched tablet over Apple's notched laptop
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless