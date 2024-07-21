In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
Samsung has made an announcement that will result in a big change to its upcoming devices. No longer will the manufacturer pre-install its own Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices in certain markets. Instead, it and will replace it with the Google Messages app. Samsung started this process back in 2022 with the flagship Galaxy S22 series because its own messaging app did not support Rich Communication Services (RCS) as well as Google Messages.
RCS is the platform that brings certain features such as read receipts, high-quality images and videos, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, and more to Android users. Apple is adding RCS support to the iPhone in iOS 18 which will allow Android and iPhone users to enjoy most of these features when engaged in a cross-platform chat. However, the version of RCS that Apple is supporting does not include end-to-end encryption.
Even though Samsung made Google Messages the default app for SMS and RCS messaging on Galaxy devices, it was still pre-installing Samsung Messages on its own products. The first phones to follow the new policy after the announcement will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which are still in their pre-order stage until next Wednesday, July 24th.
Samsung announces that it will preload Google Messages instead of Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices. | Image credit-Max Weinbach
Posted on the Samsung Members app and shared by Max Weinbach on "X," Samsung's message notes that with the latest foldable models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded on Galaxy devices. The app, as noted, will be replaced by Google Messages and the Samsung Messages app will still be available from the Galaxy Store although some features will be excluded.
Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun. You can also exchange messages with users around the world."-Samsung
The new policy does not appear to be in place worldwide. While U.S. variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have Google Messages preloaded instead of Samsung Messages, Android expert Mishaal Rahman said on "X" that Google Messages is replacing Samsung Messages on U.S. carrier and unlocked Galaxy devices only. Rahman made a point of saying that Samsung Messages is still pre-installed on Canadian and European builds of the new foldable models.
For those with older Galaxy devices or not in the U.S., you can install Google Messages from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link.
