Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices

By
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
Samsung has made an announcement that will result in a big change to its upcoming devices. No longer will the manufacturer pre-install its own Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices in certain markets. Instead, it and will replace it with the Google Messages app. Samsung started this process back in 2022 with the flagship Galaxy S22 series because its own messaging app did not support Rich Communication Services (RCS) as well as Google Messages.

It's not too late to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6!

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

RCS is the platform that brings certain features such as read receipts, high-quality images and videos, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, and more to Android users. Apple is adding RCS support to the iPhone in iOS 18 which will allow Android and iPhone users to enjoy most of these features when engaged in a cross-platform chat. However, the version of RCS that Apple is supporting does not include end-to-end encryption.

Even though Samsung made Google Messages the default app for SMS and RCS messaging on Galaxy devices, it was still pre-installing Samsung Messages on its own products. The first phones to follow the new policy after the announcement will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which are still in their pre-order stage until next Wednesday, July 24th.

Samsung announces that it will preload Google Messages instead of Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices. | Image credit-Max Weinbach - In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
Samsung announces that it will preload Google Messages instead of Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices. | Image credit-Max Weinbach

Posted on the Samsung Members app and shared by Max Weinbach on "X," Samsung's message notes that with the latest foldable models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded on Galaxy devices. The app, as noted, will be replaced by Google Messages and the Samsung Messages app will still be available from the Galaxy Store although some features will be excluded.

Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun. You can also exchange messages with users around the world."-Samsung

The new policy does not appear to be in place worldwide. While U.S. variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have Google Messages preloaded instead of Samsung Messages, Android expert Mishaal Rahman said on "X" that Google Messages is replacing Samsung Messages on U.S. carrier and unlocked Galaxy devices only. Rahman made a point of saying that Samsung Messages is still pre-installed on Canadian and European builds of the new foldable models.

For those with older Galaxy devices or not in the U.S., you can install Google Messages from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"

Latest News

Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
With iOS 18, iPhone users can open any app without unlocking their phones
With iOS 18, iPhone users can open any app without unlocking their phones
Last chance to save $400 and grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its Prime Day discount
Last chance to save $400 and grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its Prime Day discount
Latest Android 15 beta release reveals important info about the Pixel's emergency satellite feature
Latest Android 15 beta release reveals important info about the Pixel's emergency satellite feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless