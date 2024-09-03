Google Messages to take over even on older Galaxy phones
Up Next:
Earlier this year, Samsung revealed that Google Messages would be the go-to texting app on some of its new smartphones, stepping in for Samsung Messages. Initially, the company said this switch would only apply to new devices. However, it looks like older models are also getting this change.
Reddit users are buzzing about being prompted to make Google Messages their default texting app on older Galaxy devices. It seems models like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Plus are among those getting the upgrade.
This move comes after Samsung decided to make Google Messages the default texting app for new devices in the US, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. While these new models come preloaded with Google Messages, folks can still download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store if they wish.
Earlier, the Korean tech giant mentioned that it has been teaming up with Google on various communication services. This partnership aims to make Google Messages the standard messaging platform for Android, which should speed up the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and offer Galaxy users a more powerful and interactive messaging experience.
Although Google Messages hasn't quite reached the same level as Samsung's app when it comes to sharing high-quality images, that is about to change. The app is expected to soon support high-resolution photo sharing through RCS, which should make things a lot smoother for users once the update rolls out. I just hope this update makes everyone happy, including those Galaxy users who prefer to stick with Samsung’s own messaging app.
Even older Galaxy phones are now being switched over to Google Messages
Reddit users are buzzing about being prompted to make Google Messages their default texting app on older Galaxy devices. It seems models like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Plus are among those getting the upgrade.
That said, it looks like users can still opt to keep Samsung Messages if that is what they prefer. However, it is pretty clear that Samsung is pushing people to make the switch to Google Messages. So, what is behind this change?
This move comes after Samsung decided to make Google Messages the default texting app for new devices in the US, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. While these new models come preloaded with Google Messages, folks can still download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store if they wish.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are the first devices to hit the market with Google Messages already pre-installed. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Earlier, the Korean tech giant mentioned that it has been teaming up with Google on various communication services. This partnership aims to make Google Messages the standard messaging platform for Android, which should speed up the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and offer Galaxy users a more powerful and interactive messaging experience.
RCS, short for Rich Communication Services, is the modern messaging standard that is set to replace SMS and MMS. It enhances the messaging experience by using internet connectivity, enabling users to share high-quality media, send voice notes, see typing indicators, and enjoy a bunch of other cool features.
Although Google Messages hasn't quite reached the same level as Samsung's app when it comes to sharing high-quality images, that is about to change. The app is expected to soon support high-resolution photo sharing through RCS, which should make things a lot smoother for users once the update rolls out. I just hope this update makes everyone happy, including those Galaxy users who prefer to stick with Samsung’s own messaging app.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: