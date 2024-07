Here's why Google Messages is the new Galaxy default

Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 of; Z Flip 6: up to $650 off The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available at Samsung.com. Right now, you can get the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,200 off its list price with eligible phone trade-ins. The Z Flip 6 is available with 512GB of storage and can be yours for up to $650 off its price tag with trade-ins. $1850 off (57%) Trade-in $1389 98 $3239 98 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Buy at Amazon

Samsung says why it is switching from Samsung Messages to Google Messages

– Samsung, July 2024









On the other hand, Google Messages supports RCS across all carriers, while Samsung Messages' RCS capabilities depend on the mobile network. So, switching to Google Messages could offer a more seamless and user-friendly experience for Galaxy users.



owners can still use Samsung Messages if they prefer, even with the switch. Samsung also mentioned that users can download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store if they want to continue using it.



For a while now, Google has been pushing hard to make RCS the new standard for messaging, and it is making significant progress.



Recent reports suggest that On the other hand, Google Messages supports RCS across all carriers, while Samsung Messages' RCS capabilities depend on the mobile network. So, switching to Google Messages could offer a more seamless and user-friendly experience for Galaxy users. Galaxy phone owners can still use Samsung Messages if they prefer, even with the switch. Samsung also mentioned that users can download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store if they want to continue using it.For a while now, Google has been pushing hard to make RCS the new standard for messaging, and it is making significant progress.Recent reports suggest that Google Messages is set to upgrade older cross-platform chats —like those with iPhone users—to the RCS standard. This comes on the heels of Apple’s decision to finally embrace RCS for iMessage , ending years of reluctance.

The tech media outlet Android Authority recently got the scoop from Samsung on why it is ditching its own messaging app in favor of Google’s.RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is the next-gen messaging standard designed to take over from SMS and MMS. It offers a richer experience with internet-based messaging, allowing for high-quality media sharing, voice notes, typing indicators, and more.While Google Messages hasn't yet matched Samsung's app for high-quality image sharing, that is set to change soon. Google Messages is expected to start supporting high-resolution photo sharing via RCS soon.