Here's why Google Messages is the new Galaxy default
Samsung has recently announced that it is replacing Samsung Messages with Google Messages as the default messaging app on its latest devices. This change starts with the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and will be rolled out to future Galaxy phones as well.
The tech media outlet Android Authority recently got the scoop from Samsung on why it is ditching its own messaging app in favor of Google’s.
RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is the next-gen messaging standard designed to take over from SMS and MMS. It offers a richer experience with internet-based messaging, allowing for high-quality media sharing, voice notes, typing indicators, and more.
On the other hand, Google Messages supports RCS across all carriers, while Samsung Messages' RCS capabilities depend on the mobile network. So, switching to Google Messages could offer a more seamless and user-friendly experience for Galaxy users.
Galaxy phone owners can still use Samsung Messages if they prefer, even with the switch. Samsung also mentioned that users can download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store if they want to continue using it.
For a while now, Google has been pushing hard to make RCS the new standard for messaging, and it is making significant progress.
Recent reports suggest that Google Messages is set to upgrade older cross-platform chats—like those with iPhone users—to the RCS standard. This comes on the heels of Apple’s decision to finally embrace RCS for iMessage, ending years of reluctance.
