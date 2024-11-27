Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks again with new images and One UI 7 screenshots
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra has been making quite the splash in leaks recently. After a video surfaced earlier, new photos and screenshots have now emerged, giving us again a sneak peek at what the One UI 7 update will look like on the device.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared once again in a fresh leak, revealing more images from the same video that leaked earlier. These new photos showcase the bottom half of the upcoming Samsung flagship, highlighting its USB-C port, SIM slot, speaker, and S Pen.
Additionally, we get a sneak peek at how One UI 7, based on Android 15, will appear on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While nothing here is particularly new, it's still nice to get a refresher on the upcoming changes.
Given all the leaks we’ve seen recently, we have a solid idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like. Honestly, the changes aren’t massive. Sure, the corners are getting more rounded, and opinions are divided on that, but personally, I think it’s a nice touch. It helps the Ultra fit better with the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, including the S25 and S25 Plus.
Video credit – MBK
The images provide a clearer view of the S Pen’s placement, which remains unchanged, still tucked under the lower-left corner of the display. Beyond that, it's once again noticeable that Samsung has opted for a slightly more rounded edge design for its flagship this time around.
Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 won’t officially roll out in stable form until the Galaxy S25 series launches, likely in early 2025. However, we can expect a public beta testing phase to kick off soon, meaning early adopters will get a chance to try it out before the year ends.
