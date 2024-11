Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks again with new images and One UI 7 screenshots

Galaxy S25 Ultra





One UI 7

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

The images provide a clearer view of the S Pen’s placement, which remains unchanged, still tucked under the lower-left corner of the display. Beyond that, it's once again noticeable that Samsung has opted for a slightly more rounded edge design for its flagship this time around.Additionally, we get a sneak peek at how, based on Android 15 , will appear on the. While nothing here is particularly new, it's still nice to get a refresher on the upcoming changes. Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 won’t officially roll out in stable form until the Galaxy S25 series launches, likely in early 2025. However, we can expect a public beta testing phase to kick off soon , meaning early adopters will get a chance to try it out before the year ends.Given all the leaks we’ve seen recently, we have a solid idea of what thewill look like. Honestly, the changes aren’t massive. Sure, the corners are getting more rounded, and opinions are divided on that, but personally, I think it’s a nice touch. It helps the Ultra fit better with the rest of thefamily, including the S25 and S25 Plus.