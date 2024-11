Galaxy S25 SIM tray leak reveals a fresh range of colors

The Galaxy S24 colorway







Excitement is building around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, set for announcement in January 2025, and the latest buzz is about the fun range of colors these premium phones will come in. There have been previous leaks of the rumored colors, but now we're seeing them confirmed by leaked images of actual SIM tray replacements, which appear to be original, courtesy of serial leaker Roland Quandt





This is a nice, fun combination of colors that Samsung has chosen for the vanilla Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Both Apple and Samsung seem willing to have a bit more fun with the colorways for their vanilla flagships. For their Pro or Ultra offerings, though, the industry juggernauts prefer to go for a far more conservative approach, which has attracted some criticism in recent years. From what we've seen in a leaked image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it will not be exception to the rule and will still come in a fairly subdued spectrum of shades.









As it stands, we're expecting theand S25 Plus to come in Blue (or Sparkling Blue), Mint (or Sparkling Green), Navy (or Moon Night Blue), and Silver/White (Silver Shadow). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus is also expected to come in a black (or Midnight Black) color, which might be exclusive to it, as previously stated by another well known leaker, Ross Young. The Galaxy S24 was available in black (and was quite a looker in it) so there's a chance that the rumor is wrong and the S25 is still going to come in black as well.The new, apparently legitimate SIM trays suggest the colorway will include Black, Green, Purple, Blue and White/Silver – pretty much reconfirming what we previously knew.