Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S25 SIM tray leak reveals a fresh range of colors

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Galaxy S25 leaked colorway
The Galaxy S24 colorway

Excitement is building around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, set for announcement in January 2025, and the latest buzz is about the fun range of colors these premium phones will come in. There have been previous leaks of the rumored colors, but now we're seeing them confirmed by leaked images of actual SIM tray replacements, which appear to be original, courtesy of serial leaker Roland Quandt.

As it stands, we're expecting the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus to come in Blue (or Sparkling Blue),  Mint (or Sparkling Green), Navy (or Moon Night Blue), and Silver/White (Silver Shadow). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus is also expected to come in a black (or Midnight Black) color, which might be exclusive to it, as previously stated by another well known leaker, Ross Young. The Galaxy S24 was available in black (and was quite a looker in it) so there's a chance that the rumor is wrong and the S25 is still going to come in black as well.


The new, apparently legitimate SIM trays suggest the colorway will include Black, Green, Purple, Blue and White/Silver – pretty much reconfirming what we previously knew.

This is a nice, fun combination of colors that Samsung has chosen for the vanilla Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Both Apple and Samsung seem willing to have a bit more fun with the colorways for their vanilla flagships. For their Pro or Ultra offerings, though, the industry juggernauts prefer to go for a far more conservative approach, which has attracted some criticism in recent years. From what we've seen in a leaked image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it will not be exception to the rule and will still come in a fairly subdued spectrum of shades.


Check out our dedicated Galaxy S25 colors article for all the details!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless