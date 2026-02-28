Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

The top free U.S. App Store app gets to number one thanks to President Trump's insults

This app rose from number 131 to number one in the U.S. thanks to a Truth Social rant from President Trump.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Apps
The App Store icon on an iPhone home screen.
Claude hits number one on the App Store's free apps list in the U.S. | Image by PhoneArena
Quick, name the app that just became the number one free app in the U.S. App Store. No cheating. Here's a hint. It's an AI app that has recently made the headlines thanks to an ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump. The app is Claude, an AI chatbot developed by Anthropic. Last week, a feud between Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei and President Trump hit the headlines.

The feud revolves around a rumored $200 million contract between the Pentagon and Anthropic. The government demanded that it have unrestricted use of Claude models. However, Anthropic and Dario Amodei refused to allow the government to use Claude to monitor American citizens. The CEO and his company also did not want Claude to be embedded in any U.S. weapons system that can make a decision to "kill" without requiring human intervention.

Trump attacks Claude, Anthropic and the latter's CEO Dario Amodei


Trump responded by going on Truth Social and in a "truth" he wrote that Anthropic's leaders were "Leftwing nut jobs" and he ordered that every federal agency "Immediately Cease" using the company's technology. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Anthropic a "Supply-Chain Risk to National Security," which is a designation usually given to foreign outfits like Huawei preventing the blacklisted company from dealing with military contractors. 

"It is the Department’s prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision. But given the substantial value that Anthropic’s technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider."

           -Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic

Recommended For You

OpenAI, the company that developed the ChatGPT chatbot, announced a deal with the Pentagon replacing Anthropic and Claude. As we noted earlier in this article, Claude is now the top free app in the U.S. App Store ahead of second place ChatGPT. In third place among free apps after Claude and ChatGPT is Gemini AI

Claude is the top free app in the U.S. App Store. | Image by PhoneArena - The top free U.S. App Store app gets to number one thanks to President Trump&#039;s insults
Claude is the top free app in the U.S. App Store. | Image by PhoneArena

Claude climbed quickly to the top of the charts


To show you how Claude has climbed sharply in the App Store charts, on January 30th Claude was number 131 before spending much of February in the 20s according to app tracker Sensor Tower. ChatGPT was in first for most of February.

Did the president's comments help Claude hit number one?
3 Votes

I've been impressed with Claude and found it to be faster than other chatbots while offering a little more in-depth responses. You can install it from the App Store by tapping on this link. You can install it from the Google Play Store by pressing on this link.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Check out the two new 'golden' phones Motorola plans to showcase next week in all their glory!
Check out the two new 'golden' phones Motorola plans to showcase next week in all their glory!

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless