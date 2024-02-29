The best Pixel 8 deal brings the price down to zero without trade in

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Pixel 8 was crowned the best phone at the MWC for its "outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership." It defeated the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23. Google's latest flagship is indeed a stellar smartphone and in case your budget doesn't allow for a phone right now, Verizon has knocked the Pixel 8's price down to zero.

The Pixel 8 is a compact flagship with a 6.2-inch OLED screen and a beautiful screen. It's powered by the home-brewed Tensor G3 chip, which powers the AI features that give the phone an edge over other top phones of the year. The dual camera array takes brilliant photos on par with handsets that cost several hundred dollars more. 

6.2 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Google Tensor G3 chip | 50MP+12MP cameras | 4,575mAh battery | 7 years of software support
Verizon's Pixel 8 is the only one with mmWave antennas which provide the highest level of 5G speed. Its 128GB model costs $799, which is in line with the price of competing phones, but if you want one for free, all you have to do is add a new line with any of the carrier's 5G Unlimited plans and stay with the carrier for 36 months, during which period you will not have to pay anything for the phone.

The only requirement is that you add a new line for as low as $30. You aren't even expected to trade in your old phone, which is great.

While you might not be sure if you want to stay on the same plan for three years, keep in mind that the Pixel 8 will be supported for seven years, so you'll be getting a lot of use out of this phone for sure.

Also, it's not like you'll not connect your phone to any network, and Verizon is giving you a pretty compelling reason to choose it over other carriers.

We don't know how long the promotion will last, so go get your free Pixel 8 while you can.

