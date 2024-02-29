Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024

MWC Google
1
Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024
In early February, the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) unveiled the nominees across various categories such as Mobile Tech, Digital Everything, Device, Tech4Good, Government Leadership, and Outstanding Achievement. The awards were held at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, and as the event nears its conclusion, the winner for the best phone has been revealed.

The Google Pixel 8 series snagged the title of Best Smartphone of the year. Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Devices & Services, celebrated the achievement on X (via 9to5Google). This marks the first time Google has secured this esteemed award.


The description of the Best Smartphone award goes like this:

The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership as determined through assessment of smartphones on the market during the period January 2023 to December 2023 by world leading independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.

In 2023, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro claimed the title, following the success of the iPhone 13 Pro Max the year before. The Galaxy S21 Ultra secured the award in 2021, while the OnePlus 7T Pro was honored in February 2020. The nominees for this year's Best Smartphone category were:


Last year, Google released the Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel and Pixel 8 Pro. Loaded with cool AI features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, people seem to really like what the lineup has to offer.

Google recently spilled the beans on its Q4 figures, hinting at robust Pixel sales. It appears that the Pixel smartphones are indeed hitting it off, with recent reports indicating that the company hit a milestone in Pixel phone sales last year. Now, Google has set an ambitious target of shipping another 10 million units in 2024.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon
Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders hint at one big change... and little else
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders hint at one big change... and little else
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless