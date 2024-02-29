Up Next:
Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024
1
In early February, the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) unveiled the nominees across various categories such as Mobile Tech, Digital Everything, Device, Tech4Good, Government Leadership, and Outstanding Achievement. The awards were held at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, and as the event nears its conclusion, the winner for the best phone has been revealed.
In 2023, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro claimed the title, following the success of the iPhone 13 Pro Max the year before. The Galaxy S21 Ultra secured the award in 2021, while the OnePlus 7T Pro was honored in February 2020. The nominees for this year's Best Smartphone category were:
Last year, Google released the Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel and Pixel 8 Pro. Loaded with cool AI features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, people seem to really like what the lineup has to offer.
Google recently spilled the beans on its Q4 figures, hinting at robust Pixel sales. It appears that the Pixel smartphones are indeed hitting it off, with recent reports indicating that the company hit a milestone in Pixel phone sales last year. Now, Google has set an ambitious target of shipping another 10 million units in 2024.
The Google Pixel 8 series snagged the title of Best Smartphone of the year. Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Devices & Services, celebrated the achievement on X (via 9to5Google). This marks the first time Google has secured this esteemed award.
Thrilled about Pixel 8 winning another important Phone of the Year award at MWC! @madebygoogle thank you to the entire Pixel user community for helping us get there, and congratulations to our team for great progress! pic.twitter.com/zIN75YHSmS— Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) February 28, 2024
The description of the Best Smartphone award goes like this:
The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership as determined through assessment of smartphones on the market during the period January 2023 to December 2023 by world leading independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.
In 2023, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro claimed the title, following the success of the iPhone 13 Pro Max the year before. The Galaxy S21 Ultra secured the award in 2021, while the OnePlus 7T Pro was honored in February 2020. The nominees for this year's Best Smartphone category were:
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro models
- Google Pixel 8 series
- OnePlus Open/ OPPO Find N3
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Last year, Google released the Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel and Pixel 8 Pro. Loaded with cool AI features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, people seem to really like what the lineup has to offer.
Google recently spilled the beans on its Q4 figures, hinting at robust Pixel sales. It appears that the Pixel smartphones are indeed hitting it off, with recent reports indicating that the company hit a milestone in Pixel phone sales last year. Now, Google has set an ambitious target of shipping another 10 million units in 2024.
Things that are NOT allowed: