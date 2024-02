Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024

Pixel 8

In 2023, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro claimed the title, following the success of the iPhone 13 Pro Max the year before. The Galaxy S21 Ultra secured the award in 2021, while the OnePlus 7T Pro was honored in February 2020. The nominees for this year's Best Smartphone category were:Last year, Google released theseries, which includes the Pixel and Pixel 8 Pro . Loaded with cool AI features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, people seem to really like what the lineup has to offer.Google recently spilled the beans on its Q4 figures , hinting at robust Pixel sales. It appears that the Pixel smartphones are indeed hitting it off, with recent reports indicating that the company hit a milestone in Pixel phone sales last year. Now, Google has set an ambitious target of shipping another 10 million units in 2024.