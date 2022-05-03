Samsung's Galaxy S22 series drop to their lowest prices

Some two months after their launch, Samsung has cut prices on all of its Galaxy S22 series, including the powerful S22 Ultra. This makes now a great time to get one as the phones are still fresh and prices have dropped to their lowest since the launch of the phones.





The Galaxy S22 is $100 off, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra get a steeper, $200 discount. This slashes the price of the most impressive S22 Ultra model down to just $1,000, less than an iPhone 13 Pro Max.









We probably don't need to sell you on the Galaxy S22 series.





The S22 Ultra features everything you may want in a phone and... an S Pen stylus! It's got what's probably the best screen on any phone right now, a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that can go up to 120Hz refresh rate, it's got the massive, 5,000mAh battery size, and a super versatile quad-camera system with a one-of-a-kind 10X zoom lens.





All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US, Qualcomm's 2022 powerhouse chip.





And being able to jot down a note or draw a quick sketch with the S Pen remains something few other phones can do. For a refresh on Samsung's flagship, make sure to check out our detailed S22 Ultra review





The Galaxy S22 Plus cuts on that one 10X zoom lens, but retains most else as it has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a powerful triple camera array, a big battery, Samsung quality AMOLED screen and pretty much everything else.





The smaller Galaxy S22 model gives you a true compact feel in a 6.1" form factor, while keeping the powerful processor and the triple camera. It's a great option if you don't mind the smaller battery size.









We break down all the differences between the Galaxy S22 models , so make sure to check that out if you are still undecided of which of the three models is the right one for you.





We should also say that Samsung may not have the super clean software of the Pixel, but it actually beats Google when it comes to software support. The Galaxy S22 series will get four years of major software updates, and 5 years of security updates, which is simply the longest software support in the Android ecosystem right now.





Be sure to also check out our selection of best Galaxy S22 series cases to protect your new phone, in case you buy one:





Finally, this latest deal once again validates the common knowledge that the best time to buy a new Samsung phone might be a couple of months after the launch, when those sweet discounts start appearing.



