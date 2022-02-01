Galaxy S22 cases appear online as Galaxy Unpacked draws closer

Samsung already opened the reservations for the Galaxy S22 and you can get yours via the links below. Now you can also choose a case, so you can have the complete package when your new Galaxy S22 phone arrives.So, without further ado, let’s check out all the Galaxy S22 cases, starting with the official ones and adding a couple of good third-party options at the end.Samsung has a tradition when it comes to cases and the company follows that tradition with its official Galaxy S22 cases. These are tested and proven to work in a wide range of scenarios, and even though the models are pretty much identical every year, they’re a solid option for your Galaxy S22.The simple and stylish Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover does a lot of things right. It fits perfectly without adding excessive bulk to your phone, while keeping it from scuffs and scratches.Chances are you’re already familiar with the Silicone Cover case, as it is one of the most popular official Samsung Galaxy cases.Plus, this case gives you the opportunity to paint your new Galaxy S22 in four different colors - black, blue, green, and coral. The last one is our personal favorite.Last but not least, this case is fully compatible with wireless chargers so you won’t need to take it off when you charge your Galaxy S22. The price is also quite reasonable at $29.99.

This fresh new case from Samsung offers all the pros of the normal Silicone Cover but adds a strap on the back for comfortable grip. You can use it to slide your hand in and hold your device more securely, and also attach it to your belt.

The Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover with a strap is built from a non-slip material, and it is also lightweight, slim and comes in two cool colors - Navy Blue (with an orange S on the strap), and White (with an electric green S on the strap).Leather is always in fashion and if you want something a bit more refined for your new Galaxy S22 gem, Samsung’s got you covered. The Galaxy S22 Leather Cover is still very slim and sleek but offers the velvet touch of genuine leather as a bonus.As with the silicone case, this one is also wireless charger compatible, it has easy access to all the ports, and being genuine leather it also offers protection from scratches, bumps, and accidental drops. Protection in style.The official Galaxy S22 Leather Cover is available in three different colors - black, green and grey. The price is expected to be around $49.99.This model dates way back in Samsung’s portfolio - and for a good reason. The Galaxy S22 Smart LED View Cover does something unique - it gives you the ability to peek at notifications without opening the case.This is done via a smart LED display baked inside the cover, which by the way features a cool retro dot matrix design. The case comes with an inside pocket to snug your credit cards and cash, and it’s available in two colors - Black and Grey. We expect the price to be around $59.99.An evolution of the LED View Cover idea with a smart strip that leaves a part of the screen visible. The Galaxy S22 adjusts its lockscreen when the cover is closed to show the time, battery life, incoming calls and messages inside this strip opening.If you like wallet type covers, this one is a must, and it’s also another Samsung classic case. Needless to say, this one is also compatible with wireless chargers and protects the phone from mild to moderate abuse.Oh, and Samsung says it doubles as a mirror when not in use. Cool, eh? This one will probably go for around $49.99.Not everyone wants to hide their phone color behind a case, and that’s where clear covers come in. The Galaxy S22 colors are quite easy on the eye, to say the least, and you can show them to the world with the Galaxy S22 Clear Cover.It’s your regular slim clear cover - with a bumper-style sides, and a transparent back. Samsung uses a fine texture on this one for easy grip and to prevent accidental slips. It’s very light, wireless charging compatible, and normally costs just $19.99.For all Netflix and YouTube enthusiasts, there’s another version of the Clear Cover - behold the Galaxy S22 Clear Standing Cover. Yep, that’s right - it just adds a kickstand to the table but for many people this could be a game changer.Another big difference is the added military-grade fall protection, which the normal Clear Cover apparently doesn’t have. If you want to snug your new Galaxy S22 in this particular case you have to pay around $29.99.Speaking of military-grade protection, the Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Case takes things a step further, offering the best protection you can get from an official Samsung Galaxy S22 case.There's a textured surface for easy grip, bumpers, lips - everything to keep your phone from being accidentally destroyed, and you wouldn’t want that for your new Galaxy S22. This case looks rugged because it is, and some people like this style. We expect the price to be around $39.99.You don’t have to limit yourself to the official cases, of course. There aren’t a lot of options right now but when the official reveal is done and dusted we expect tons of Galaxy S22 third-party cases from well-known brands such as Spigen, Otterbox, and UAG and many more. For not, though - check out a couple of readily available options.If you want even more ridges, fins and bumpers, the ArmourDillo Galaxy S22 Protective Case offers a ton of those. It’s the answer to Samsung’s own Protective Cover, and it’s not half-bad.This case features a two-layer design - there’s a hard impact-resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton on the outside, and a lightweight TPU polymer to absorb shocks from bumps and falls.The price will put a smile on your face, and there’s also an integrated kickstand for Netflix and YouTube marathons.Some people like fins and ridges, others like daisies. There’s nothing wrong with that, and this Daisy Case for Galaxy S22 could bring some sunshine into the cold winter days.This case is very slim and lightweight, and also semi-transparent, meaning you can make daisies grow out of your original Galaxy S22 color.The listed Galaxy S22 cases above will only grow in numbers, so be sure to check this space on a regular basis. Meanwhile, stay tuned for our Best Galaxy S22 screen protectors article, to round up the protection of your new flagship phone.