Galaxy S22 Plus cases are already available online
If you want to have the whole package when your new gem arrives, it’s a good idea to get a case. And surprisingly, case retailers have already listed almost every official Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case out there, plus some third-party cases too.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus official cases
Samsung likes to keep things predictable, so to nobody’s surprise the official Galaxy S22 Plus cases follow in the footsteps of the company’s previous portfolio. There are models for each and every scenario, plus some cool new colors to pick from.
Galaxy S22 Plus Silicone Cover
The good old Silicone Cover is back again (of course) and it’s almost identical to the previous generation models. But that’s not a bad thing.
The Galaxy S22 Plus Silicone Cover features the same sleek and lightweight design as its predecessors, and will keep scuffs and scratches off your new Galaxy S22 Plus without any unnecessary bulk.
This case comes in four different colors - black, dark green, blue, and coral. Like all official Galaxy S22 Plus cases, this one is compatible with wireless chargers, and it will cost somewhere in the vicinity of $29.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Silicone Cover with a strap
Samsung has added a cool strap on the back of the classic Silicone Cover to make it more comfortable to grip and hold.
This Galaxy S22 Plus cover comes in two different colors - Navy Blue and White, with an orange or green S initial on the strip respectively. Expect it to cost around $29.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Leather Cover
If silicone is not premium enough for you, Samsung offers a leather variant of this slim and lightweight Galaxy S22 Plus case.
Nothing beats the feel and smell of genuine leather, and the case is also pretty tough when it comes to scratches and scuffs.
The color options are interesting too - the official Galaxy S22 Plus Leather Cover is available in black, green and grey. This stylish cover will cost around $49.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Smart LED View Cover
The Smart LED Cover is Samsung’s clever idea to allow users to peek at important information without the need to open the cover.
This model uses a retro dot matrix design for the LED, which is pretty cool, too. The Galaxy S22 Plus Smart LED View Cover also responds to you opening and closing the front with an automatic sleep/wake feature.
You can choose from two two colors - Black and Grey. We expect the price to be around $59.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Clear View Cover
If a simple LED is not enough to feed you with all the necessary information, Samsung has another wallet-type cover - the Galaxy S22 Plus Clear View Cover.
This case employs a different approach - there’s a clear window cut out in the front panel, and when you close the case, your Galaxy S22 Plus automatically fits all kinds of information inside the window - time, battery life, incoming calls and messages.
You can store credit cards and cash inside the small pocket, and Samsung says the case doubles as a mirror when not in use. It’s fully compatible with wireless chargers and will withstand some abuse, but don’t push it - there’s a rugged case for extreme situations down the list.
This one will probably cost $49.99 if Samsung decides to follow its normal price policy with the Galaxy S22 Plus cases.
Galaxy S22 Plus Clear Cover
The Galaxy S22 Plus Clear Cover allows you to show your phone’s original hue to the public. It’s the best option for those of you who want to keep the case as low profile as possible.
The fact that you can barely make out this case from a distance doesn’t mean that it’s low on protection, quite on the contrary. The Clear Cover comes equipped with a bumper-style sides, and a transparent back.
Samsung also touts a fine texture for improved grip and to battle accidental slips. It’s very light, wireless charging compatible, and the price is right - just $19.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Clear Standing Cover
Video is everything nowadays, that’s why we have these gigantic 7-inch phones, right? For the video enthusiast Samsung offers the Clear Cover but with an integrated kickstand.
It’s not a big deal but for many people it could be a game changer, and the added quality of life improvements are worth the extra pennies.
It’s not just the kickstand though, there’s a military-grade protection from falls, and if you’re on the clumsy side of the spectrum, this feature could be one of the important ones.
The Galaxy S22 Plus Clear Standing Cover will cost around $29.99.
Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Case
Sometimes you need a more rugged case, if you’re the adventurous type that roams the mountains and conquers the wilderness.
Dramatic descriptions aside, the Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Case takes things a step further, offering a bit more rugged design, textured sides for better grip and protection, bumpers, and also an integrated kickstand.
Even though it’s quite tough, the bulk is not excessive, and it still supports wireless charging. We expect the price to be around $39.99. Oh, and by the way, this one comes in a really cool Lavender color.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus third-party cases
Third-party Galaxy S22 Plus cases are also starting to pop up online, and we expect the big retailers such as Spigen, Otterbox, and UAG to make their move as soon as the Galaxy S22 Plus gets unveiled.
Meanwhile, there are some options, and they’re not so bad. Check them out below.
Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case for Galaxy S22 Plus
If Samsung’s official protective cover seems too boring for you, this one just screams tough. It features double-layer construction - with a hard exoskeleton and a softer TPU polymer inner side. The raised bezels will keep your screen safe, even without a screen protector.
The price is amazing on this one, and the integrated kickstand just sweetens the deal.
LoveCases Gel BeeHappy Case for Galaxy S22 Plus
Positive mood and promises for sunshine stream out of this Galaxy S22 Plus case. On the inside, it’s just another silicone case but the design is pretty cool - the little bees are stamped on the transparent back, so you can make them crawl on your Galaxy S22 Plus’ original color.
It’s ultra-thing, wireless charger compatible, and pretty affordable, too.
Conclusion
You’ve reached the end of the article, congratulations! Here lies a promise for even more cases in the future, as they’ll start popping up like popcorn once the Galaxy S22 Plus gets official.
