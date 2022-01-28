Galaxy S22 Ultra cases pop up ahead of official announcement

Galaxy S22 Ultra cases pop up ahead of official announcement0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The latest info comes from the UK site MobileFun, which has listed quite a number of Galaxy S22 Ultra cases ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9.
You can now reserve your Galaxy S22 phone here:
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra official cases
The official Galaxy S22 Ultra cases follow in the footsteps of the previous models but that’s not a bad thing. Samsung offers official cases for almost any scenario, and if you don’t want to gamble on a third-party accessory, this is the perfect option.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Silicone Cover
This classic Samsung silicone cover is back and most of you guys are already familiar with its stylish and understated qualities.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra Silicone Cover offers a tight fit, adds minimum bulk to the phone, and offers enough protection to keep your new gem away from scratches and scuffs.
Plus, it’s lightweight, supports wireless charging, and it has easy access to all the ports, controls and connectors. The colors Samsung normally offers with these cases are also pretty fresh and unique.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Smart LED View Cover
Another classic in Samsung’s portfolio, the Smart LED cover offers something unique - the ability to peek at notifications and some basic data without the need to open the cover on your Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The LED display baked inside the case features a cool dot-matrix retro design and there’s an automatic sleep/wake function plus a place to store your credit cards and cash. The colors for this one are gray and black but they’re not the boring type. Prices should start somewhere around $59.99.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear View Cover
This case takes the idea of the LED View cover and takes it a tad further. The Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear View Cover allows you to get the most vital information at a glance (time, battery life, incoming calls and messages), without the need to take your phone and open the cover.
Unlike previous models of this case, this time around Samsung has decided to put the window in the upper left corner. There’s a cool option listed on the retailer site too - “doubles as a mirror when not in use”. How cool is that? This one will probably go for around $49.99.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear Standing Cover
The Clear Standing Cover is another well-known and loved Galaxy case from Samsung. Not only does it keep the original color of the phone on display, but it also adds protection and the ability to open the kickstand and watch movies and clips handsfree.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear Standing Cover might not look like it but it features a military grade drop protection, while keeping things on the thinner and lighter side. These normally go for $29.99.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Protective Standing Case
If you want maximum protection, then this case is the right one for you. It takes the military-grade protection from the Clear Standing cover and takes it to new heights. Textured surface for easy grip, bumpers, lips, you name it.
Of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra Protective Standing Case is not as sleem or as sleek as the other Samsung official Galaxy S22 Ultra case on this list but it offers an unparalleled protection. And there’s a kickstand too. We expect the price for this one to be around $39.99.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra third-party cases
Of course, there are tons of third-party accessories for Galaxy smartphones and if Samsung’s official cases aren’t your cup of tea, you can always look elsewhere. Here are a couple of Galaxy S22 Ultra third-party cases, listed on the MobileFun site, although we can expect cases from big manufacturers such as Spigen, Otterbox, and UAG to start popping up pretty soon.
Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra
This is the answer to Samsung’s own protective case, and it’s a fair one, offering a few extras. It’s a two-layer case - there’s a hard impact-resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton on the outside, and a lightweight TPU polymer to absorb shocks from bumps and falls.
This Galaxy S22 Ultra case looks super-aggressive and features a lot of fins, ridges, and grips around it. If that’s your thing, it’s a great choice. Oh, and there’s an integrated kickstand as well.
LoveCases Gel Blue Butterfly Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra
On the opposite side of the spectrum we find blue butterflies. No ridges and fins here. This case is clearly geared toward a more stylish presentation.
The LoveCases Gel Blue Butterfly Case is very slim and compact, and it’s made of non-slip polycarbonate. The case is transparent, except for the butterflies, which can result in a pretty unique combination with the Galaxy S22 Ultra colors.
Conclusion
These Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are not “officially” official (sorry for the tautology) but we’re pretty sure that we’re getting them once the official announcement takes place. The list of Galaxy S22 Ultra cases will only grow from there, so be sure to check out for new entities.
You may also find interesting: