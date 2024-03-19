Samsung counting on S24 and Z6 to break COVID slump as it reportedly moves up release of foldables





The Elec Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in early May. That's around two to three weeks earlier than when mass production of components started for the Z5 family last year. says that Samsung's partners will commence parts production for theand Flip 6 in early May. That's around two to three weeks earlier than when mass production of components started for the Z5 family last year.





The outlet believes that this signals an early launch. This suggests Samsung may release the Z Fold and Flip 6 in July, much earlier compared to their predecessor's August 11 release date.





The event for announcing the phones will reportedly take place on July 10





Galaxy S24 's AI capabilities are supposedly the main reason why it's selling 10 percent more than the Galaxy S23 and Samsung wants to continue that momentum by releasing its The's AI capabilities are supposedly the main reason why it's selling 10 percent more than theand Samsung wants to continue that momentum by releasing its foldable phones before the enthusiasm for the S24 dies down. Samsung's ambitions don't end there though.

Samsung is going in for the kill









The report also says that Samsung will finalize the Galaxy S25's specs in May and mass production of parts may kick off in November, as was the case last year. Depending on how the new foldables and the iPhone 16 perform in the market, Samsung may also move forward the launch date of the next S series phone.





Like most of the rest of the industry, Samsung's shipments suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and haven't fully recovered yet. If Samsung manages to sell around 35 million units of the Galaxy S24 and 10 million units of the Z6 family before the end of the year, it will signify a complete recovery from the five-year slump induced by the pandemic.



