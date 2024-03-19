Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Upcoming event
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Mar 20, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
We are hours away from Amazon's huge spring sale, check out what to expect and some excellent early deals.

Samsung counting on S24 and Z6 to break COVID slump as it reportedly moves up release of foldables

Samsung Android
Samsung on track to break the five-year slump, thanks to Galaxy S24 and (hopefully) Fold and Flip 6
With the Galaxy S24 series reportedly doing well and the iPhone 15 family falling short of expectations, Samsung apparently wants to continue riding the high by announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 earlier than expected.

The Elec says that Samsung's partners will commence parts production for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in early May. That's around two to three weeks earlier than when mass production of components started for the Z5 family last year.

The outlet believes that this signals an early launch. This suggests Samsung may release the Z Fold and Flip 6 in July, much earlier compared to their predecessor's August 11 release date.

The event for announcing the phones will reportedly take place on July 10.

The Galaxy S24's AI capabilities are supposedly the main reason why it's selling 10 percent more than the Galaxy S23 and Samsung wants to continue that momentum by releasing its foldable phones before the enthusiasm for the S24 dies down. Samsung's ambitions don't end there though.

Samsung is going in for the kill


The company will allegedly release a cheaper foldable phone later in the year to steal the limelight from the iPhone 16 series. The rumored cheaper foldable could be priced as low as $800.

The report also says that Samsung will finalize the Galaxy S25's specs in May and mass production of parts may kick off in November, as was the case last year. Depending on how the new foldables and the iPhone 16 perform in the market, Samsung may also move forward the launch date of the next S series phone. 

Like most of the rest of the industry, Samsung's shipments suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and haven't fully recovered yet. If Samsung manages to sell around 35 million units of the Galaxy S24 and 10 million units of the Z6 family before the end of the year, it will signify a complete recovery from the five-year slump induced by the pandemic.

As for what Samsung's next flagship foldable phones will bring to the tablet, the Z Fold 6 is expected to have squared edges, shorter and wider body, and a slightly larger battery, whereas the Flip 6 could be a little thicker, pack a larger battery, and offer a new camera sensor. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Public transit directions now rolling out widely on Wear OS
Public transit directions now rolling out widely on Wear OS
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Google's "At a Glance" widget no longer tied to the Assistant in latest update
Google's "At a Glance" widget no longer tied to the Assistant in latest update
Led by the response to its latest flagship series, Xiaomi reports strong smartphone sales during Q4
Led by the response to its latest flagship series, Xiaomi reports strong smartphone sales during Q4
A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless