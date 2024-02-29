Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?

Samsung
Surprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event date and location tipped
Oh, the summer of 2024! The beaches will be packed and the Paris Olympic Games will be in full swing in one of the world's most beautiful cities. Hey, swimmers may even get a chance to compete in the Seine which should be an experience as unique as the opening ceremony on the banks of the city's famous river!

What else might be happening this July in Paris? Why, the grand 2024 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip event! 

Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event date and place


  • Wednesday, July 10 in Paris (est.)

That's right, according to Korean media The Bell, Samsung may have decided to not only pull the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event announcements forward, but also to hold it outside its typical places in the US or South Korea. Why?

Well, first of all Samsung is the official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category and that is not going to change at least until the next 2028 Olympic Games.

Second, the official Samsung theme for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is "Open always wins." Say what you will about that play of words, but the 25 athletes from Team Samsung at the Olympics may very well be brandishing new foldables there if Samsung wants to capitalize on its Olympics partnership investment.

Last year, Samsung announced its Fold and Flip phones on July 26 and released them on August 11. Coincidentally, however, July 26-August 11 is exactly the time of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, so Samsung had to pull its Unpacked event forward by about two weeks. 

This way, it will be able to time the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release together with the Olympics and take advantage of all the publicity that the athletes on Team Samsung and its own ads at the opening ceremony or venues bring. 

Surprise, surprise, July 26 is Friday, and if Samsung's typical Wednesday-Friday announcement and launch schedule holds water, the 2024 Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event will be held on July 10, with the phones' grand release set for two weeks after, on July 26.

The report also says that Samsung wants to refocus its marketing efforts for the European market, somewhat explaining its 2024 foldables release might be timed with the start of the Paris Olympic Games. As for the rumored cheaper Galaxy Z Fold FE, that one is not expected before Q4, if at all, just like Samsung's usual Fan Edition device timing.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless