Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?

Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event date and place



Wednesday, July 10 in Paris (est.)





Z Fold 6 and That's right, according to Korean media The Bell , Samsung may have decided to not only pull theand Z Flip 6 Unpacked event announcements forward, but also to hold it outside its typical places in the US or South Korea. Why?





Well, first of all Samsung is the official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category and that is not going to change at least until the next 2028 Olympic Games.





Second, the official Samsung theme for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is "Open always wins." Say what you will about that play of words, but the 25 athletes from Team Samsung at the Olympics may very well be brandishing new foldables there if Samsung wants to capitalize on its Olympics partnership investment.





Last year, Samsung announced its Fold and Flip phones on July 26 and released them on August 11. Coincidentally, however, July 26-August 11 is exactly the time of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, so Samsung had to pull its Unpacked event forward by about two weeks.





This way, it will be able to time the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release together with the Olympics and take advantage of all the publicity that the athletes on Team Samsung and its own ads at the opening ceremony or venues bring.





Surprise, surprise, July 26 is Friday, and if Samsung's typical Wednesday-Friday announcement and launch schedule holds water, the 2024 Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event will be held on July 10, with the phones' grand release set for two weeks after, on July 26.





The report also says that Samsung wants to refocus its marketing efforts for the European market, somewhat explaining its 2024 foldables release might be timed with the start of the Paris Olympic Games. As for the rumored cheaper Galaxy Z Fold FE , that one is not expected before Q4, if at all, just like Samsung's usual Fan Edition device timing.

Oh, the summer of 2024! The beaches will be packed and the Paris Olympic Games will be in full swing in one of the world's most beautiful cities. Hey, swimmers may even get a chance to compete in the Seine which should be an experience as unique as the opening ceremony on the banks of the city's famous river!